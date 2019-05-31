Laurel takes down Frazier to defend WPIAL Class 2A softball title

By: George Guido

Friday, May 31, 2019 | 1:49 PM

Ashley Chase | For the Tribune-Review The Laurel softball team celebrates after defeating Frazier in the WPIAL Class 2A final May 31, 2019, at Trinity Middle School. Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Frazier third baseman Kathryn Barch tags out Laurel’s Brooke Atkins trying to advance to third in the first inning in the WPIAL Class 2A final May 31, 2019, at Trinity Middle School. Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Frazier’s Logan Hartman throws a pitch against Laurel in the WPIAL Class 2A final May 31, 2019, at Trinity Middle School. Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Laurel’s Madyson Boyd scores behind Frazier catcher Juliann Johnson after a late throw home in the third inning in the WPIAL Class 2A final May 31, 2019, at Trinity Middle School. Previous Next

After battling injuries much of the last two years, Laurel’s Kayla Ruperto is making the most of her senior season.

The Spartans righthander held Frazier hitless for five innings and struck out nine as Laurel rolled to a 9-3 victory to win its second straight WPIAL Class 2A softball title Friday afternoon at Trinity Middle School.

Ruperto helped herself with a two-run homer and a pair of doubles.

The rematch of the 2018 title game was a sharp contrast to last year’s 1-0 victory by the Spartans in the seventh inning.

“I got to play a few games last year, but this feels better,” Ruperto said. “But it’s a team game.”

“She was injured the better part of the last two years after she came on her freshman year like gangbusters,” Spartans coach Frank Duddy said. “Now as a senior, she’s back on top. She’s been our best-kept secret the last two years; now she’s doing a lot of damage.”

Laurel (20-2) will play Lawrence County rival Wilmington from District 10 in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs Monday at a site and time to be determined.

Frazier (17-4) also will enter the PIAA tournament Monday against District 6 champion Marion Center.

Despite being in the title game for the third time in as many seasons, the Commodores had some early jitters on the blue artificial turf at Trinity.

Errors on the first two batted balls in the bottom of the first led to a run and set the stage for Ruperto’s blast over left center for a quick, 3-0 advantage before at least three busloads of Laurel students.

“I think that hurt,” Frazier coach Don Hartman said of the early miscues. “Right there, that’s what did us in. They brought the whole school here today, and they were on when we were taking infield. So I think we had the jitters early on; maybe I’m wrong.”

In a key point of the game, Commodores pitcher Logan Hartman apparently had the Spartans retired in order on a grounder by Alyssa Miller. But Hartman was called for an illegal pitch, and Miller responded with a single that started a four-run Laurel rally that was capped by Mackenzie Latess’ two-run homer to put the Spartans in front 7-0 after two innings.

“They said she went out of the circle,” Don Hartman said of the illegal pitch. “I’ll have to see that on film because she’s pitched all over the country and has never been called for an illegal pitch.”

Said Duddy: “We got a little bit of new life there. When you get new life, you’ve got to make it hurt. It came out good for us.”

Ruperto’s second double of the game resulted in a ninth Laurel run in the fourth. She breezed through the first five innings, allowing only a walk where the runner was subsequently caught stealing in the fourth.

Logan Hartman broke up the no-hitter in the sixth with a single. Juliann Johnson followed with a single to score Megan Celaschi, who walked. Hartman then scored on a passed ball.

A solo home run by Frazier’s Savannah Berklovich with two outs in the seventh concluded the scoring.

Duddy was pleasantly surprised by the offensive output.

“I expected a defensive struggle; I expected a pitchers’ duel,” the Spartans coach said. “We were fully expecting to play a ton of defense today.”

Despite the early errors, Frazier left fielder Haley Somers and center fielder Celaschi made fine, shoestring catches to prevent Laurel from putting the 10-run rule in effect.

#WPIAL 2A Champions! The Laurel Spartans record the final out to win 9-3 over Frazier and go back-to-back as WPIAL Champs #TribHSSN pic.twitter.com/yWqFnKxark — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) May 31, 2019

🏆 Back-to-back 🏆 The Laurel Spartans are your 2A WPIAL Champs!#TribHSSN pic.twitter.com/TxKRqcgckw — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) May 31, 2019

🏆 Laurel Spartans 2A WPIAL Softball Champs take the trophy to their student section! The MVP chants welcome winning pitcher & our Player of the Game Kayla Ruperto. 5.2 innings of no-hit 🥎 Ruperto went 3-4 with 2 doubles & a 2-run HR Watch the celebration & hear from Ruperto! pic.twitter.com/JrsyMo10L2 — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) May 31, 2019

