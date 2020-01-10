Ligonier Valley’s Garver, Southmoreland’s Miller sign with RMU softball

Friday, January 10, 2020 | 6:17 PM

Ligonier Valley senior pitcher Jane Garver is a Robert Morris recruit.

Robert Morris University recently announced the signing of seven students to softball scholarships. Among the group are two student-athletes from Westmoreland County.

Ligonier Valley senior pitcher Jane Garver and Southmoreland senior infielder Faith Miller signed letters of intent for the 2020-21 season.

Garver is a three-year starter for the Rams and was named to the Tribune-Review’s Terrific 10 in 2019. She’s compiled a 1.68 career earned run average and owns a .358 batting average.

Robert Morris coach Jexx Varner said Garver’s stuff will mix well with the team’s returning pitchers.

Miller hit .470 with four home runs and 12 doubles in 2019. She helped the Scotties win the 2018 WPIAL Class 3A title.

Verner said Miller is a defensive gem and a gritty, scrappy dirt dog.

Two other WPIAL players were added to the class — Seneca Valley senior outfielder Julia Ehrman and Laurel Highlands senior infielder Allison Lowery.

The others to sign were West Clermont, Ohio senior outfielder Kinsey Ventura, Patchogue-Medford, N.Y. senior catcher Catalina Saxen and Woodinville, Wash. senior outfielder Charlotte Grover.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Ligonier Valley, Southmoreland