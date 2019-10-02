Like A-K Valley running backs, The Birdie can play through pain

By:

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 | 5:17 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Mikey Scherer had 33 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns against Deer Lakes on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Overall record: 48-16 (75%)

Last week: 8-2 (80%)

It was a sight to see when the Birdie walked into the office on Monday.

He had his right arm in a sling, a cast on his right foot, a bandage around his head and a crutch under his left arm. The Birdie might have been exaggerating a little, like he always does, but it looked like he had an interesting weekend filled with pain.

“I really thought I could replicate what these guys do on Friday nights,” he mumbled as he winced in pain.

With the Steelers off on Sunday, the Birdie played in a backyard football game with a few buddies.

“I was trying to be like Bettis in that new Geico insurance commercial,” he said. “But I didn’t know we weren’t playing flag.”

After one injury, you would think that the Birdie would’ve called it a day. But time and time again he carried the ball through the holes that his friends opened up. In the end, he always found himself on his back, at the bottom of the pile.

The big guy was motivated after watching high school games on Friday when three A-K Valley running backs led the way with more than 20 carries. Two of them had 29 or more.

“I’ll tell you what, it was fun to watch,” the Birdie said. “I was ready to run through a wall. But it’s a lot harder than it looks. After yesterday, I can’t imagine how they felt Saturday morning.”

Although the Birdie was injured, it wouldn’t stop him from making his picks for Week 6.

“Nothing can keep me down.”

Highlands (2-4, 2-2) at Montour (2-4, 1-2)

Montour just upset undefeated Knoch. Highlands is on a roll but the Spartans will end their run. Montour, 14-10

Knoch (5-1, 4-1) at South Fayette (5-1, 3-0)

The Knights suffered their first loss of the season, but they’ll bounce back Friday. Knoch, 21-20

Burrell (4-2, 3-2) at Mt. Pleasant (2-4, 1-3)

The Bucs will extend their win streak to four after a convincing win. Burrell, 35-10

Deer Lakes (3-3, 3-2) at Freeport (2-3, 2-3)

Deer Lakes bounces back from a loss and spoils Freeport’s homecoming. Deer Lakes, 21-14

Apollo Ridge (5-1, 3-1) at Valley (1-5, 0-3)

The Vikings are too much for Valley. They take it handily. Apollo-Ridge, 35-0

Connellsville (1-5) at Fox Chapel (1-5)

The Foxes get their second win of the season behind senior quarterback Shane Susnak. Fox Chapel, 21-7

Leechburg (2-4) at Frazier (0-6)

Dylan Cook and Jake Blumer lead the way for the Blue Devils to avoid the upset. Leechburg, 28-14

Northgate (0-5) at Springdale (4-2)

After two straight losses, the Dynamos bounce back and deny Northgate its first win. Springdale, 35-7

Riverview (1-4) at Jefferson Morgan (2-4)

Behind another strong rushing attack, the Raiders make it two in a row. Riverview, 14-7

Weir, W.Va. (3-2) at Plum (2-4)

The Mustangs protect their home field. Plum, 28-21

Woodland Hills (0-6, 0-5) at Kiski Area (3-3, 2-3)

Coming off a big win over Hampton, the Cavs keep it rolling. Kiski Area, 21-10

