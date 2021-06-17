Line Mountain finally pushes run across in 9th inning to top Ligonier Valley in state title game
Thursday, June 17, 2021 | 3:10 PM
UNIVERSITY PARK – Kaely Walshaw doubled home courtesy runner Brooke Barwick in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Line Mountain to a 1-0 victory against Ligonier Valley on Thursday in the PIAA Class 2A championship game.
The teams matched zeros into the ninth inning. Aspen Walker singled with one out and Walshaw smacked a shot to the left-center gap.
The game was a pitchers’ duel between Ligonier Valley junior Maddie Griffin and Line Mountain senior Kya Matter.
Griffin allowed six hits and struck out 17. She finished her season with 316 strikeouts. Matter allowed two hits and also fanned 17.
Jordan Hofecker and Kailey Johnston had hits for the Rams. Matter, Walker and Walshaw each had two hits for the Eagles.
This was the first time either team reached the championship game.
Ligonier Valley finished 22-3, and Line Mountain, the District 4 champion, ended 23-3.
This story will be updated.
