Local individual swimmers, relays discover fates for PIAA championships
By:
Tuesday, March 9, 2021 | 1:26 PM
Swimmers from Alle-Kiski Valley and Westmoreland County schools brought home eight WPIAL Class AAA and Class AA titles from this past weekend’s swimming championships at Upper St. Clair High School.
With those titles came automatic bids to the PIAA championships, set for March 19-20, at Cumberland Valley High School.
Claiming gold Saturday in Class AA were Belle Vernon senior Ian Shahan in the boys 50-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly, Southmoreland sophomore Henry Miller in the boys 100 breaststroke, Freeport junior Alexis Schrecongost in the girls 100 breaststroke, and the Mt. Pleasant girls 200 free relay.
Sunday’s Class AAA champions were the Fox Chapel girls 200 medley relay and Foxes sophomores Sophie Shao (girls 100 fly) and Talia Bugel (girls 100 backstroke).
Others didn’t have to wait too long to find out if their times were good enough to earn at-large bids to states. The PIAA released the preliminary psyche sheets Monday, and several found out they would be competing on the state’s grandest stage.
Class AAA had eight at-large bids for each event, while Class AA had six available. Between automatic and at-large qualifications, the area will have 31 swims at states.
Shahan and Neshannock senior Connor McBeth share the top seed in the Class AA boys 50 free after finishing tied for the WPIAL title with times of 20.36 seconds.
Shahan also is the top seed for the 100 fly, as is Miller in the 100 breast and the Fox Chapel girls 200 medley relay.
Other high seeds include Shao in the 100 fly (second) and 200 IM (fourth), and Fox Chapel freshman Zachary Ferguson in the 500 free (third) and the Franklin Regional boys 200 free relay (fourth) for Class AAA.
Schrecongost in the 100 breast, the Mt. Pleasant girls 200 free relay and Bugel in the 100 back, as well as the Belle Vernon boys 200 free relay in Class AA, each are fifth seeds.
Two alternates were designated for each event as the PIAA again anticipates some swimmers with two individual-event qualifications might scratch out of one to concentrate on the other.
PIAA swimming championships
Preliminary qualifiers and alternates
Class AAA
Girls
Sophie Shao, sophomore, Fox Chapel — 200 individual medley, 4th seed; 100 butterfly, 2nd
Talia Bugel, sophomore, Fox Chapel — 100 backstroke, 5th
Anna Little, sophomore, Norwin — 100 breaststroke, 1st alternate
Fox Chapel 200 medley relay, 1st
Fox Chapel 400 free relay, 8th
Boys
Zachary Ferguson, freshman, Fox Chapel — 50 free, 9th; 500 free, 3rd
Austin Prokopec, senior, Penn-Trafford — 200 free, 12th
Owen Holm, junior, Franklin Regional — 100 free, 11th
Patton Graziano, freshman, Penn-Trafford — 100 back, 2nd alternate
Hempfield 200 medley relay, 9th
Franklin Regional 200 medley relay, 11th
Franklin Regional 200 free relay, 4th
Hempfield 200 free relay, 8th
Penn-Trafford 200 free relay, 10th
Penn-Trafford 400 free relay, 10th
Fox Chapel 400 free relay, 2nd alternate
Class AA
Girls
Alexis Schrecongost, junior, Freeport — 100 breast, 5th; 100 free, 9th
SaraJo Gardner, sophomore, Mt. Pleasant — 100 back, 9th; 50 free, 2nd alternate
Reegan Brown, sophomore, Mt. Pleasant — 100 back, 11th; 100 fly, 1st alternate
Mt. Pleasant 200 medley relay, 6th
Mt. Pleasant 200 free relay, 5th
Boys
Sam West, senior, Belle Vernon — 200 free, 11th; 100 free, 9th
Ian Shahan, senior, Belle Vernon — 50 free, 1st; 100 fly, 1st
Sam Wygonik, junior, St. Joseph — 500 free, 11th; 200 free, 2nd alternate
Logan Minick, senior, Plum — 500 free, 13th
Henry Miller, sophomore, Southmoreland — 100 breast, 1st
Sam Schohn, junior, Plum — 100 breast, 11th
Belle Vernon 200 free relay, 5th
Belle Vernon 400 free relay, 7th
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Belle Vernon, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Freeport, Hempfield, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Plum, Southmoreland, St. Joseph
More High School Sports• Westmoreland basketball playoff capsules: Games for Wednesday, March 10, 2021
• Trib HSSN Wrestling Team of the Week for March 9, 2021: Seneca Valley
• Trib HSSN Wrestler of the Week for March 9, 2021: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant
• Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week for March 8, 2021
• What to watch for in WPIAL sports on March 9, 2021: Butler, USC meet again