Mars’ Ellie Coffield named Gatorade Pa. Girls Soccer Player of the Year

By:

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 | 11:06 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Ellie Coffield works against Plum’s Andrea D’Incau during the girls WPIAL Class AAA championship game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Highmark Stadium.

After helping the Mars girls soccer team win WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A titles last fall, junior Ellie Coffield has received another honor.

On Wednesday, the 5-foot-7 midfielder was named the Pennsylvania Girls Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year for her play in the 2019 season.

The Pitt recruit scored 31 goals and tallied 30 assists for the Fightin’ Planets during an undefeated season that saw them produce an overall record of 22-0-1.

The only blemish on their record came four games into their season when they tied Seneca Valley, 3-3, in a nonsection matchup.

Coffield will be back again this fall, with a majority of Mars’ roster. The Fightin’ Planets only lost three seniors to graduation, including the 2019 Trib HSSN Girls Soccer Player of the Year, Taylor Hamlett, who scored 43 goals and tallied 28 assists.

Through three years at Mars, Coffield has tallied 71 career goals and 65 assists. She joins Quaker Valley’s Dom Reiter as Gatorade’s Pennsylvania players of the year.

