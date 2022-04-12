Mars hires former Pine-Richland football coach Eric Kasperowicz

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | 7:54 PM

Chas Palla | Tribune-Review Former Pine Richland head coach Eric Kasperowicz at Pitt practice on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at UPMC Rooney Sports Performance Complex.

Less than four miles separate the football stadiums of Pine-Richland and Mars, but the journey that took Eric Kasperowicz from one to the other followed a winding route.

The Mars school board voted Tuesday night to hire Kasperowicz as football coach, bringing him back to a WPIAL sideline one year after his controversial ouster at Pine-Richland.

Kasperowicz went 85-18 in eight seasons at Pine-Richland with four WPIAL championships and two state titles, but his contract there was not renewed last April following a district investigation into the football program.

He worked last fall as a volunteer assistant coach at Pitt.

Mars was long-rumored as a possible landing spot for Kasperowicz, if he returned to coaching high school football, partly because he already had roots in the district. It became an option when the Mars school board in January voted to accept applications for its head coaching job, ending Scott Heinauer’s 30-year tenure with the Planets.

Heinauer, who did not reapply, will remain athletic director.

