Mars’ Michael Carmody ‘apologetic’ in WPIAL hearing for championship actions

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 | 5:39 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher talks with Mars’ Michael Carmody after an intentional foul during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Petersen Events Center.

Michael Carmody came to Green Tree on Wednesday asking for his two-game suspension to be reduced, but first he was there to apologize, said his father, Mars basketball coach Rob Carmody.

“Michael has apologized to his teammates, he has apologized to me as his coach, he has apologized to his mother and he owed the WPIAL an apology for how he responded at the end of that basketball game,” Rob Carmody said.

The WPIAL board listened to Carmody’s appeal during a closed-door hearing at the league office, but associate executive director Amy Scheuneman wouldn’t say whether the suspension was reduced because the issue involved student discipline. That information must come from the school’s administration, she said.

Mars won’t comment until after its principal receives official notification from the WPIAL on Thursday morning, said athletic director Scott Heinauer.

“They were remorseful, they were apologetic,” Scheuneman said of Mars’ representatives at the hearing, which included Michael Carmody. “They knew that it was not something that was to be condoned. They admitted that it was not the best decisions, as far as the end-of-game actions, and it was something they wished they could take back.”

Carmody was called for a foul in the third quarter Friday after hitting a Laurel Highlands player with an elbow. After the game, the 6-foot-6, 290-pound Notre Dame football recruit confronted an official and kicked a basketball toward Laurel Highlands players as they celebrated at Petersen Events Center.

Mars lost 52-51.

The Planets had missed a last-second shot, and Carmody wanted the official to call a foul.

The WPIAL sent a disciplinary letter to Mars administrators Monday, Scheuneman said, but the content of the letter was confidential. Heinauer confirmed Tuesday that the WPIAL wanted Carmody suspended two games.

If Mars doesn’t agree with the result of Wednesday’s WPIAL hearing, it can appeal to the PIAA.

The Planets (19-6) open the state playoffs Friday against Elizabethtown (19-9), the seventh-place team from District 3. They might do so without Carmody, who averages 19 points and 19.5 rebounds.

