Matchups set for 2023 WPIAL baseball championships

By:
Wednesday, May 24, 2023 | 1:27 PM

For the 20th straight season, the WPIAL will hold its baseball championships at Wild Things Park in Washington.

There will be three games each on May 30 and 31.

Trib HSSN will have video stream broadcasts of all six title games, presented by First National Bank.

The five consolation games will be played at the nearby Washington & Jefferson College Sports Complex’s Ross Memorial Field, in Washington.

Here is the schedule for the six championship games and the five baseball consolation games next week:

Class 6A championshipMt. Lebanon (12-10) vs. North Allegheny (16-6) on Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m.

Class 5A championshipShaler (18-4) vs. Bethel Park (17-4) on Tuesday, May 30 at 7 p.m.

Class 5A consolationPlum (14-8) vs. Penn-Trafford (14-6) at Ross Memorial Field on Wednesday, May 31 at 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A championshipLatrobe (17-6) vs. Hopewell (11-11) on Tuesday, May 30 at 4 p.m.

Class 4A consolationMontour (19-4) vs. Indiana (15-8) at Ross Memorial Field on Wednesday, May 31 at 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A championshipRiverside (20-0) vs. Neshannock (18-4) on Wednesday, May 31 at 4 p.m.

Class 3A consolationEast Allegheny (14-6) vs. Avonworth (17-6) at Ross Memorial Field on Tuesday, May 30 at 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A championshipSerra Catholic (19-2) vs. Seton LaSalle (16-4) on Tuesday, May 30 at 1 p.m.

Class 2A consolationBurgettstown (14-4) vs. New Brighton (15-5) at Ross Memorial Field on Tuesday, May 30 at 2 p.m.

Class A championshipCalifornia (14-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (14-3) on Wednesday, May 31 at 1 p.m.

Class A consolationUnion (13-5) vs. Rochester (10-8) at Ross Memorial Field on Tuesday, May 30 at 7 p.m.

