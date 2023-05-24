Matchups set for 2023 WPIAL baseball championships

By:

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 | 1:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Shaler baseball team celebrates with head coach Brian Junker after defeating Plum, 2-0, in their WPIAL Class 5A semifinal on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at North Allegheny.

For the 20th straight season, the WPIAL will hold its baseball championships at Wild Things Park in Washington.

There will be three games each on May 30 and 31.

Trib HSSN will have video stream broadcasts of all six title games, presented by First National Bank.

The five consolation games will be played at the nearby Washington & Jefferson College Sports Complex’s Ross Memorial Field, in Washington.

Here is the schedule for the six championship games and the five baseball consolation games next week:

Class 6A championship – Mt. Lebanon (12-10) vs. North Allegheny (16-6) on Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m.

Class 5A championship – Shaler (18-4) vs. Bethel Park (17-4) on Tuesday, May 30 at 7 p.m.

Class 5A consolation – Plum (14-8) vs. Penn-Trafford (14-6) at Ross Memorial Field on Wednesday, May 31 at 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A championship – Latrobe (17-6) vs. Hopewell (11-11) on Tuesday, May 30 at 4 p.m.

Class 4A consolation – Montour (19-4) vs. Indiana (15-8) at Ross Memorial Field on Wednesday, May 31 at 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A championship – Riverside (20-0) vs. Neshannock (18-4) on Wednesday, May 31 at 4 p.m.

Class 3A consolation – East Allegheny (14-6) vs. Avonworth (17-6) at Ross Memorial Field on Tuesday, May 30 at 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A championship – Serra Catholic (19-2) vs. Seton LaSalle (16-4) on Tuesday, May 30 at 1 p.m.

Class 2A consolation – Burgettstown (14-4) vs. New Brighton (15-5) at Ross Memorial Field on Tuesday, May 30 at 2 p.m.

Class A championship – California (14-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (14-3) on Wednesday, May 31 at 1 p.m.

Class A consolation – Union (13-5) vs. Rochester (10-8) at Ross Memorial Field on Tuesday, May 30 at 7 p.m.