Michael Keaton lands Emmy nod for ‘Dopesick’; ‘Succession,’ ‘Squid Game’ score big

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Hulu via AP This image released by Hulu shows Michael Keaton in a scene from “Dopesick,” an eight-part miniseries about America’s opioid crisis. HBO via AP This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox in a scene from “Succession.” Netflix via AP This image released by Netflix shows Lee Jung-jae, background center, in a scene from the popular Korean series “Squid Game.” Jung-jae was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actor in a drama series. ABC via AP This image released by ABC shows Quinta Brunson in a scene from “Abbott Elementary.” Amazon Prime Video via AP This image released by Amazon Prime Video shows Rachel Brosnahan in a scene from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” HBO via AP This image released by HBO shows Jeremy Strong in a scene from “Succession.” Previous Next

The 2022 Emmy Award nominations, honoring the best in linear TV, cable and streaming, recognized the work for Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton, who is up for outstanding lead actor in a limited series for his role in Hulu’s “Dopesick,” which also received a best limited/anthology series nomination.

While ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” received a rare broadcast network nomination for best comedy series, CBS’s “Ghosts,” co-created by Altoona native Joe Port, was snubbed in the lead category. The final season of NBC’s partially Pittsburgh-set “This Is Us” was also snubbed for an outstanding drama series nomination.

Locally, 2006 Carnegie Mellon University grad Anthony Carrigan received his second Emmy nomination for supporting comedy actor in HBO’s “Barry.”

Mt. Lebanon native Mark Cuban is nominated, alongside his fellow sharks, for best reality competition host for ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

“Succession” received a leading 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a landmark rival in “Squid Game,” the first non-English language series to vie for television’s top honor.

“Squid Game,” a South Korea-set drama in which the poor are fodder for brutal games, earned a best drama nomination and 13 other bids for September’s Emmy Awards. “Succession” captured the best drama trophy and eight other awards when it last vied for Emmys, in 2020.

“Ted Lasso” was the top comedy series nominee with 20 bids and has the chance to earn its second consecutive best comedy trophy, as academy voters proved undeterred by its sophomore season turn to the emotional dark side.

Other top nominees included the tropical resort-set anthology dramedy “The White Lotus,” which also received 20 nominations; the comedies “Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building” with 17 bids each, and teenage dysfunction drama “Euphoria.” Its star, Zendaya, was crowned best actress in 2020 and was nominated again.

Departing series that might have expected salutes were instead snubbed, including the beloved family drama “This Is Us,” which received one bid, for original music and lyrics, while an equally beloved family comedy, “black-ish,” earned costume and hairstyling nominations. “Ozark,” which wrapped its run last season, fared better, with 13 bids including best drama series.

The crowd-pleasing and acclaimed ” Abbott Elementary” made a splashy debut in its first year, earning a best comedy nod and a lead acting bid for its creator, Quinta Brunson.

The other nominees for best comedy series are “Barry”; “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; “Hacks”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Ted Lasso” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Best drama series nominees include “Better Call Saul”; “Euphoria”; “Severance”; “Stranger Things” and “Yellowjackets.”

Other nominees for best comedy series actress are: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

The nominees for actor in a comedy series are: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Nicholas Holt, “The Great”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building.”

The nominees for drama series actor are: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Brian Cox, “Succession”; Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Adam Scott, “Severance” and Jeremy Strong, “Succession.”

The best drama series actress nominees are: Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”; Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” and Zendaya, “Euphoria.”

The limited series nominees are: “Dopesick”; “The Dropout”; “Inventing Anna”; “The White Lotus”; “Pam & Tommy.”

The nominees for best lead actor in a limited series or movie are: Colin Firth (“The Staircase”); Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”); Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”); Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”); Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”); and Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”).

The nominees for best lead actress in a limited series or movie are: Toni Collette (“The Staircase”); Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”); Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”); Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”); Margaret Qualley (“Maid”); and Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”).

The nominees for variety talk series are: “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”; “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Behind the scenes, multiple Emmy winner Don Roy King, who grew up in Pitcairn and Monroeville, received another nomination for directing the Billie Eilish-hosted December 2021 episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Television Academy President Frank Scherma kicked off the nomination announcement by saying that a record number of shows had been submitted, which reflects that series production was an all-time high after being drastically reduced during the pandemic.

The Emmys once were dominated by broadcast networks and then cable, with the rise of streaming services changing the balance of power and perhaps the awards themselves. Netflix’s “Squid Game” joining the Emmy mix is the result of streaming’s global marketplace focus.

“The Crown,” which dominated the 2021 drama awards, wasn’t televised within the eligibility period and is sitting this year out.

The Emmy ceremony is set for Sept. 12 and will air on NBC, with a host yet to be announced.