Mohawk cancels Week 1 football game, Quaker Valley seeks new opponent

Monday, August 29, 2022 | 4:31 PM

Mohawk canceled its football game for the second week in a row as authorities investigate hazing allegations involving the team.

The Lawrence County District Attorney and Mohawk School District officials have said they’re investigating the conduct of team members.

The Warriors were scheduled to host Quaker Valley on Friday in a nonconference game. Instead, the Quakers will try to find a new opponent, QV athletic director Mike Mastroianni said. Quaker Valley is looking both in state and in neighboring states.

The Quakers are coming off a 24-12 loss at Freedom in Week Zero.

Mohawk shut down all team activities Aug. 18 after hazing allegations were raised. The school also canceled last week’s game against Union.

