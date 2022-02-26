Montour holds off Belle Vernon, advances to WPIAL championship game
Saturday, February 26, 2022 | 3:25 PM
For the second straight season, Belle Vernon’s chase for an elusive WPIAL title ended in the semifinals.
No. 2 seed Montour withstood a few surges by the Leopards to come away with a 64-53 win in a Class 4A game Saturday at Bethel Park, denying Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino his 700th career win.
“We know they want to get a game up into the high 60s and 70s, but we’re going to grind you,” Montour coach Bill Minear said. “We did a great job executing our gameplan. They’re a different team than we faced before with (Quinton) Martin in there, but I thought we did a great job on neutralizing him and keeping (Devin) Whitlock off balance.”
The teams went blow for blow in the first quarter as Montour ended the opening frame with a 12-10 lead, but a familiar struggle cost the Leopards in the second quarter.
“It’s the slow start. We’ve struggled with that all year at times,” said Salvino, whose team did qualify for the PIAA tournament by reaching the semifinals. “We missed so many layups, and we didn’t shoot our foul shots well at all early. It gave them momentum and put us in a tough position.”
The Spartans (20-4) started the second quarter on a 10-0 run to push their lead to 22-10. While the Leopards managed to come back, their efforts weren’t enough to get the lead.
Tyriq Eleam was the fulcrum for the Spartans offense in the second quarter and the game.
He finished with 17 points, including the first five of the 10-0 run.
“I thought Eleam controlled the game. He played a big role for us,” Minear said. “He did a great job on the glass and contained Martin under the basket. He really found his groove in the second quarter.”
Dante Deltondo ended the spurt for the Spartans with a big 3-pointer before Salvino called a timeout to allow his team to regroup.
The Leopards’ pressure defense allowed them to end the half with an 8-2 run to pull to within 24-18 at the half.
“We talked about trying to do a little too much, and we have a habit of doing that sometimes,” Salvino said.
Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock, who finished with 15 points, started the second half with a three-point play to cut the lead to three before Deltondo answered with a 3-pointer. Just under a minute later, the Leopards scored the next five, the last a 3-pointer by Daniel Gordon that cut the lead to one. He led the Leopards (19-4) with a team-high 16.
Martin was able to finally get his first basket of the second half when he beat the buzzer at the end of the third with a layup. He finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
The Leopards started the fourth with five straight points, bringing their fans to their feet as they cut the lead to 42-41, but again, the Spartans had an answer.
The Spartans led 51-44 after another Eleam basket and were able to hold off one more late push by Belle Vernon.
For the game, the Leopards were 16 of 25 from the line.
