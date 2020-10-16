Montour wraps up WPISL regular-season title

By:

Friday, October 16, 2020 | 4:03 PM

Metro Creative

The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League regular season concludes this weekend as the focus begins to turn to the playoff tournament.

Montour (13-1) wrapped up the regular-season title last Sunday with a doubleheader sweep of Mt Lebanon (6-6).

Seneca Valley, which split an early-season doubleheader with Montour, did the same Sunday against defending league champion North Hills (8-4) and finished the regular season 12-2.

North Hills and North Allegheny (9-3) will battle for third place in a doubleheader at 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday at Marshall Middle School.

Shaler (8-6) has completed its regular season and sits in fifth, while Bethel Park (7-3), with a pair of doubleheaders on Sunday, hopes to overtake the Titans.

All 14 of the teams in the league, regardless of record, will be invited to compete in the upcoming single-elimination tournament set for Oct. 24 and 25. WPISL president Leo Orelli said Friday he expects every team to take part.

The top two seeds, Montour and Seneca Valley, will receive byes into the quarterfinals.

Results

Sunday, Oct. 11

Montour 18, Mt. Lebanon 6

Montour 15, Mt. Lebanon 8

North Hills 12, Seneca Valley 8

Seneca Valley 17, North Hills 12

Baldwin 19, West Allegheny 14

West Allegheny 9, Baldwin 3

North Allegheny 15, Peters Township 5

North Allegheny 11, Peters Township 5

Plum 21, Hempfield 4

Plum 11 Hempfield 4

Shaler 13, Ellwood City 3

Shaler 17, Ellwood City 3

Mt. Pleasant vs. Bethel Park, ppd.

Standings – As of Oct. 11

Montour, 13-1

Seneca Valley, 12-2

North Allegheny, 9-3

North Hills, 8-4

Shaler, 8-6

Bethel Park, 7-3

Plum, 7-7

Mt. Lebanon, 6-6

Baldwin, 6-6

West Allegheny, 5-9

Peters Township, 4-8

Ellwood City, 2-12

Mt. Pleasant, 1-9

Hempfield, 0-12

Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 17

Mt. Pleasant at Hempfield, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., Tillbrook Field Complex

Sunday, Oct. 18

Mt. Pleasant at Bethel Park, 1 and 3 p.m., Bethel Park High School

Baldwin at Peters Township, 2 and 4 p.m., Peterswood Park

North Hills at North Allegheny, 2 and 4 p.m., Marshall Middle School

Bethel Park at Mt, Lebanon, 7 and 8:30 p.m., Mt Lebanon Middle Field

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Baldwin, Bethel Park, Ellwood City, Hempfield, Montour, Mt. lebanon, Mt. Pleasant, North Allegheny, North Hills, Peters Township, Plum, Seneca Valley, Shaler, West Allegheny