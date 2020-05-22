Most successful girls soccer coach in Pennsylvania history heading to Central Valley

Friday, May 22, 2020 | 3:53 PM

Submitted New Central Valley girls soccer coach Bill Pfeifer

The most successful girls soccer coach in Pennsylvania history is on the move.

On Thursday, Central Valley announced via Twitter that former Hopewell coach Bill Pfeifer was being hired as the new girls soccer coach for the Warriors.

The Central Valley Athletic Department would like to welcome our newly hired head Girls Soccer Coach, Bill Pfeifer!

During his high school coaching career, Pfeifer has been known for winning. After winning back-to-back WPIAL and PIAA titles in 2016-17 with Moon, Pfeifer headed to Hopewell.

The longtime coach took a team that won just two games in 2017 and turned the Vikings into a 15-game winner in 2018. The Vikings also made a WPIAL Class AA championship game appearance.

This past year, the Vikings also produced a 12-3 overall record and earned a No. 1 seed for the WPIAL tournament. They were upset by the Freeport Yellowjackets in the first round.

Now, the legendary soccer coach will head to a program that won eight games last season, last had a winning season in 2016 and won a WPIAL title in 2013.

Pfeifer passed longtime former Hampton coach Frank Christy, who had a 435-123-28 mark, as the all-time winningest coach in Pennsylvania girls soccer history. He currently has a career record of 441-72-20.

Owen J. Roberts girls soccer coach Joe Margusity is nipping at Pfeifer’s heels with a career record of 436-121-52.

