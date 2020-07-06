Mt. Lebanon, 32 student-athletes and 2 coaches honored as Positive Athlete award winners
Monday, July 6, 2020
Thirty-two student-athletes, two coaches and one high school were honored Monday as the 2020 Western Pennsylvania Positive Athlete award winners.
One athlete was honored from each sport, as well as two multi-sport athletes and two coaches, Mike Shrader from Bentworth and Amanda Anderson from Plum. Mt. Lebanon was named the top school for the award.
Positive Athlete Pittsburgh has been honoring high school students and awarding scholarships for the past nine years. Last year, Hines Ward honored 30 students and two North Allegheny coaches at The Sen. John Heinz History Center and Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum for its eighth annual event.
The organization accepts nominations for the awards, which are given to athletes “who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities or just have an infectious positive attitude.”
The following student-athletes were named this year’s Western Pennsylvania Positive Athlete Award winners:
Football: Mac Duda, Thomas Jefferson
Boys volleyball: Sayvon Knight, Propel Andrew Street
Girls volleyball: Kelsey O’Leary, Upper St. Clair
Softball: Tori Radvan, Freeport
Boys cross country: Michael Maga, Fort Cherry
Girls cross country: Hailey Poe, South Fayette
Cheerleading: Madalyn Gorgacz, Union Area
Boys basketball: Cheron Collington, Brashear
Girls basketball: Grace Beal, Neshannock
Wrestling: Nick Delp, Kiski Area
Swimming and diving: Troy Paronish, Northern Cambria
Girls swimming and diving: Emma Kobelenske, Burrell
Ice hockey: Claudio Simione, Central Catholic
Gymnastics: Georgia Brothers, Burrell
Boys soccer: Matt Federovich, Norwin
Girls soccer: Carly Jones, Blackhawk
Boys lacrosse: Jack Sullivan, Mt. Lebanon
Girls lacrosse: Molly Molingowski, Hampton
Boys tennis: Matt Kraft, Seneca Valley
Girls tennis: Haley Spitznagel, South Park
Boys track and field: Hunter Stoots, Hickory
Girls track and field: Eliyah Roberts, Shady Side Academy
Boys golf: Hayden Ickes, Claysburg-Kimmel
Girls golf: Lauren Barber, Penn-Trafford
Baseball: Aidan Bushey, Derry Area
Field hockey: Marisa Hess, North Allegheny
Boys alternative sports: Samuel Everson, Aquinas Academy
Girls alternative sports: Kristin Womeldorf, Apollo-Ridge
Boys multi-sport: Arnold Vento, Fox Chapel
Girls multi-sport: Marina McCutcheon, Springdale
Boys coach: Mike Shrader, Bentworth
Girls coach: Amanda Anderson, Plum
School: Mt. Lebanon
Over the past week, Positive Athlete Pittsburgh has also been awarding students with scholarships as well.
Freeport’s Tori Radvan was selected as the winner of the Knichel Logistics Title IX award and received a $1,000 scholarship.
Matt Federovich from Norwin earned a $2,200 dollar scholarship after he was selected as the winner of this year’s Jeff Boynton Memorial Scholarship.
Northern Cambria’s Troy Paronish and Neshannock’s Grace Beal were named the Positive Athletes of the Year. Each was awarded with a $5,000 scholarship.
Finally, Derry’s Aidan Bushey and South Park’s Haley Spitznagel were named this year’s Comeback Players of the Year. They both earned $1,000 scholarships.
