Mt. Lebanon, 32 student-athletes and 2 coaches honored as Positive Athlete award winners

Monday, July 6, 2020 | 4:03 PM

Thomas Jefferson's Mac Duda

Thirty-two student-athletes, two coaches and one high school were honored Monday as the 2020 Western Pennsylvania Positive Athlete award winners.

One athlete was honored from each sport, as well as two multi-sport athletes and two coaches, Mike Shrader from Bentworth and Amanda Anderson from Plum. Mt. Lebanon was named the top school for the award.

Positive Athlete Pittsburgh has been honoring high school students and awarding scholarships for the past nine years. Last year, Hines Ward honored 30 students and two North Allegheny coaches at The Sen. John Heinz History Center and Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum for its eighth annual event.

The organization accepts nominations for the awards, which are given to athletes “who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities or just have an infectious positive attitude.”

The following student-athletes were named this year’s Western Pennsylvania Positive Athlete Award winners:

Football: Mac Duda, Thomas Jefferson

Boys volleyball: Sayvon Knight, Propel Andrew Street

Girls volleyball: Kelsey O’Leary, Upper St. Clair

Softball: Tori Radvan, Freeport

Boys cross country: Michael Maga, Fort Cherry

Girls cross country: Hailey Poe, South Fayette

Cheerleading: Madalyn Gorgacz, Union Area

Boys basketball: Cheron Collington, Brashear

Girls basketball: Grace Beal, Neshannock

Wrestling: Nick Delp, Kiski Area

Swimming and diving: Troy Paronish, Northern Cambria

Girls swimming and diving: Emma Kobelenske, Burrell

Ice hockey: Claudio Simione, Central Catholic

Gymnastics: Georgia Brothers, Burrell

Boys soccer: Matt Federovich, Norwin

Girls soccer: Carly Jones, Blackhawk

Boys lacrosse: Jack Sullivan, Mt. Lebanon

Girls lacrosse: Molly Molingowski, Hampton

Boys tennis: Matt Kraft, Seneca Valley

Girls tennis: Haley Spitznagel, South Park

Boys track and field: Hunter Stoots, Hickory

Girls track and field: Eliyah Roberts, Shady Side Academy

Boys golf: Hayden Ickes, Claysburg-Kimmel

Girls golf: Lauren Barber, Penn-Trafford

Baseball: Aidan Bushey, Derry Area

Field hockey: Marisa Hess, North Allegheny

Boys alternative sports: Samuel Everson, Aquinas Academy

Girls alternative sports: Kristin Womeldorf, Apollo-Ridge

Boys multi-sport: Arnold Vento, Fox Chapel

Girls multi-sport: Marina McCutcheon, Springdale

Boys coach: Mike Shrader, Bentworth

Girls coach: Amanda Anderson, Plum

School: Mt. Lebanon

Over the past week, Positive Athlete Pittsburgh has also been awarding students with scholarships as well.

Freeport’s Tori Radvan was selected as the winner of the Knichel Logistics Title IX award and received a $1,000 scholarship.

Matt Federovich from Norwin earned a $2,200 dollar scholarship after he was selected as the winner of this year’s Jeff Boynton Memorial Scholarship.

Northern Cambria’s Troy Paronish and Neshannock’s Grace Beal were named the Positive Athletes of the Year. Each was awarded with a $5,000 scholarship.

Finally, Derry’s Aidan Bushey and South Park’s Haley Spitznagel were named this year’s Comeback Players of the Year. They both earned $1,000 scholarships.

