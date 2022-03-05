Mt. Lebanon captures 4th WPIAL championship with victory over rival Upper St. Clair

Friday, March 4, 2022 | 8:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor hoists the WPIAL championship trophy with her teammates after defeating Upper St. Clair in the Class 6A final on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor scores past Upper St. Clair’s Katelyn Robbins and Molly James during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Friday, March 4, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Mt. Lebanon girls basketball team celebrates with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Upper St. Clair in the Class 6A final on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Previous Next

It wasn’t the start Mt. Lebanon was hoping for. The finish, though, was as good as gold.

The top-seeded Blue Devils earned their fourth WPIAL girls basketball championship Friday night with a 55-44 victory over No. 3 Upper St. Clair in the Class 6A title game at Petersen Events Center.

Mt. Lebanon (23-1) didn’t score for the first four minutes of the game, but once the Blue Devils found their touch, they didn’t turn back.

Senior guard Ashleigh Connor led the Blue Devils with 23 points.

Upper St. Clair (20-5) opened a 6-0 lead as Mt. Lebanon struggled from the field, starting 0 for 7 before freshman Payton Collins knocked down a 3-pointer from the wing 4:25 into the game. The Panthers increased their lead to 13-5 early in the second quarter before the Blue Devils turned the tide.

Connor, who started 0 for 8, scored five straight points, followed by a jumper from junior Anna Streiff and a steal and layup from junior Victoria Pettko as Mt. Lebanon went on a 9-0 run to take a 14-13 lead. Connor ended the half with a driving lay-in to give the Blue Devils an 18-15 advantage at the half.

Upper St. Clair went cold from the field in the third quarter, hitting on just 4 of 13 shots as Mt. Lebanon increased its lead to 33-28.

Brooke and Payton Collins each knocked down key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for the Blue Devils, who sealed the victory at the free throw line, going 10 of 16 in the final frame.

Both teams advance to the PIAA Class 6A tournament, which begins Tuesday. Mt. Lebanon will play the District 3 seventh-place finisher. Upper St. Clair plays the District 3 fifth-place finisher.

This story will be updated.

