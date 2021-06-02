Mt. Pleasant blanks Ellwood City for 2nd WPIAL softball championship
Wednesday, June 2, 2021 | 4:34 PM
Mt. Pleasant doubled its pleasure on the way to a WPIAL softball championship.
The Vikings cracked 10 doubles and Courtney Poulich belted a home run — part of the team’s 12 extra-base hits — to power the top-seeded Vikings to their second WPIAL title with a 15-0, run-ruled victory over Ellwood City on Wednesday in the Class 3A championship at Cal (Pa.)’s Lilley Field.
The game was called after five innings.
It was the Vikings’ third straight shutout in the postseason.
Sophia Brunson went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs, Haylie Brunson was 3 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs, and Hannah Gnibus added three hits, including two doubles, and also scored three runs, as the Vikings (17-3) rolled.
Mt. Pleasant, which finished with 16 hits, put up seven runs in the second inning as Katie Hutter, Brunson and Mary Smithnosky all doubled and Poulich hit a two-run homer to make it 9-0.
Ellwood City (14-5) managed just two hits against Mary Smithnosky, who has tossed three shutouts in the playoffs.
Both teams will enter the PIAA playoffs Monday.
