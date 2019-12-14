Mt. Pleasant softball standout Smithnosky commits to Western Michigan

Friday, December 13, 2019 | 8:54 PM

Submitted Mt. Pleasant softball standout Mary Smithnosky committed to Western Michigan.

Junior Mary Smithnosky is a hit with Western Michigan.

The Mt. Pleasant softball player, known for her hitting power, made a verbal commitment this week to the Broncos of the Mid-American Conference.

Smithnosky not only was one of the Vikings’ top hitters (.494 average, 14 RBIs, 12 runs scored) last season, but she also was one of the most versatile. She played second and third base, outfield and also pitched for Mt. Pleasant, which was ranked No. 18 in the country at one point by MaxPreps.

Smithnosky was a first-team all-state pick as an outfielder.

The Vikings (19-2) were the WPIAL Class 4A runners-up.

Why Western Michigan?

“The great coaches, the campus feel, the very good business program, the really nice facilities and the great opportunity to play in the MAC,” Smithnosky said all played a part in her decision.

“They play out-of-conference games against Michigan and Notre Dame every year,” she said. “I’ve been talking to similar Division I schools, but Western Michigan was just the perfect fit for me.”

Where the Broncos decide to use Smithnosky is to be determined. She said she could bounce around the diamond in college, too.

Mt. Pleasant coach Chris Brunson said Smithnosky will make a fine Division I player, especially with a bat in her hands.

“Mary will do whatever it takes to win,” Brunson said. “She’s been asked to play a bunch of different positions for us. She is a kid who works without someone standing over her telling her to work.”

Mt. Pleasant continues to churn out high-level talent.

Brunson’s daughter, Haylie, just committed to Pitt, where she also could end up a corner infielder or in the outfield.

Pitching ace Carolyn Alincic, a recent Mt. Pleasant graduate, is set to play for Division I Morehead State this season.

Also of note, Western Michigan will get at least two WPIAL standouts. Norwin senior quarterback Jack Salopek is set to sign with the Broncos next week.

