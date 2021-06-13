Mt. Pleasant’s Puskar delays National Guard for semifinal game

Sunday, June 13, 2021 | 5:13 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Lexi Puskar bats against Avonworth during the completion of the PIAA Class 3A softball quarterfinal on Thursday, June 11, 2021, at Fox Chapel Area High School.

It’s all about the red, white and blue for Lexi Puskar.

For one more game, Lexi Puskar will wave the Mt. Pleasant flag and its colors. After that, it’s all about the Stars and Stripes.

Puskar, a senior softball player at Mt. Pleasant, delayed her departure to the Army National Guard a day so she could be with the team Monday in the PIAA Class 3A semifinals against Punxsutawney at St. Francis (Pa.) in Loretto.

If the Vikings (19-3) advance to the state finals Friday at Penn State, Puskar will not be able to attend. So, the team hopes to give her a proper send-off in her last stand with the Vikings, as well as a thank you for her service.

“The leadership she has brought to the group has been outstanding,” Mt. Pleasant coach Chris Brunson said. “She is a kid that is always hustling during our batting practices and showing the younger kids the intensity to which you have to practice.”

Puskar mainly has been the team’s flex player and also has seen time in left field. Her role changed some recently because of an injury in the lineup. She has not batted much but could be in the batting order Monday.

“She has played a few different roles on the team and has embraced all of them,” Brunson said. “She is a very mature kid.”

