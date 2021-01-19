New Castle backs up No. 1 ranking with victory over No. 2 Chartiers Valley

Top-ranked New Castle cooled down one of the WPIAL’s hottest scorers Tuesday night and leaned on its own offensive depth to run away with a lopsided win over No. 2 Chartiers Valley, 73-45.
The Red Hurricanes had five scorers in double figures.
Sheldon Cox led New Castle (5-0, 3-0) with 15 points, Michael Wells and Michael Graham scored 14 apiece, and Isaiah Boice and Jonathon Anderson each added 11.
The Red Hurricanes sprinted to a 19-6 lead in the first quarter at Chartiers Valley and never looked back. It helped them that Chartiers Valley (7-1, 2-1) struggled to make shots, an off night that affected Colts star Brayden Reynolds.
A 28-point scorer entering Tuesday, Reynolds was held to 19 points with just seven in the first half. New Castle didn’t deploy any exotic defenses against Reynolds but were able to force the senior into an 8-for-27 shooting night.
New Castle led 35-26 at half and 57-38 after three.
This story will be updated.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .