New-look Leechburg softball still expects deep postseason run

By:

Saturday, March 19, 2022 | 4:31 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Anna Cibik will be Leechburg’s starting pitcher this season.

For 30 years, it’s been lather, rinse, repeat for Leechburg softball.

The only real change has been the faces. The standard has always stayed the same.

Coming off a solid postseason run last season, the Blue Devils arereplacing more than half of their starting lineup going into the 2022 season.

“We’re a fairly young team going into this season, but I believe if we are all willing to put in the work inside and out of practice, we have a chance to go far again this year,” junior pitcher Anna Cibik said.

Leechburg (13-6, 9-1) returns four starters from a team that finished first in Section 3-A and earned the No. 2 seed in the WPIAL Class A playoffs. The Blue Devils rolled into the semifinals before being upended by No. 4 Union, 7-2 . Leechburg beat South Side, 10-3, in the third-place consolation game to qualify for the state playoffs.

“I can’t say that I was disappointed, and I do think that last year was as good a chance as any to go far,” said Leechburg coach Debbie Young, who is in her seventh season.

The tough loss in the semifinals and win to get into the PIAA bracket led the Blue Devils to a first-round matchup against Class A power DuBois Central Catholic. Though the Blue Devils lost, Young said her teams struck some fear into the hearts of their opponent.

“The last game that we played game against DuBois we were probably one of the toughest teams they played,” Young said. “I couldn’t be more proud in the way we played, but we scared them.

“At the end, it was fun and I don’t think anybody that left there was too upset. It’s always sad to end but always happy for it to begin. It feels like (this season) came so fast.”

Cibik will be the Blue Devils’ workhorse. She patiently has waited for her turn to step into the starting pitcher role, and Young couldn’t be more happy where Cibik is at going into the season.

“She’s a well-oiled machine,” Young said. “She steps right in. The one thing that’s nice about Leechburg is once someone leaves, someone steps right in.”

Stepping right in behind the plate will be senior catcher Bella Vozar. Senior Tatum Verner will start at third base and junior Karli Mazak will get the nod in center field.

As for the rest of the infield and outfield, it will be a work in progress as the March 28th season opener against Serra Catholic approaches.

The team’s lack of experience doesn’t concern Young, but she does acknowledge the fact the Blue Devils have a long way to go before opening day.

“It can make you nervous,” Young said. “This week (we) progressed. The beauty of having a turf football field has enabled us to get outside a lot earlier.”

There’s a group of players looking to prove they can handle the first-base position in sophomore Ava Richards and freshmen Ava Ferretti and Danica Sopcak. Richards could also see time in right field. Freshman Josalyn Collini will get a look at shortstop.

Young is excited to see what Ferretti and Collini can do.

“Collini is definitely one to watch,” Young said. “(Sophomore )Ava (Ferretti) at first looks good, and Richards looks good. There’s just some nice things that we’re seeing from them.”

Falyn Verner will start at second base. Sophomore Grace Richards will see time in left field.

“Our main goal is always to get to the playoffs,” Young said. “I don’t think that would be a problem. It’s a team that I’ve been waiting for.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

