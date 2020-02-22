New strategy brings PIAA quarterfinal win for Derry’s Cymmerman

Friday, February 21, 2020 | 9:31 PM

Derry junior Ty Cymmerman decided to change his style late in the season, and for the past two weeks it has worked fine.

The three-time WPIAL Class AA champion learned his old style of taking down his opponent and releasing him was getting himself tied and making matches closer than he wanted.

So now when he takes down an opponent, he’s using different moves to collect nearfall points, and wins are coming a lot more easily.

“I’m working more on top and getting more turns,” Cymmerman said after a 17-1 technical fall win against Huntingdon senior Caden Reamer and a 17-3 win in the 126-pound quarterfinals against Marion Center sophomore Gavin Stewart on Friday at the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional at IUP’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.

He’ll face Tussey Mountain junior Hunter Horton. Cymmerman defeated Horton in the 2019 semifinals. All semifinalists qualify for the PIAA tournament March 5 at Giant Center in Hershey.

Cymmerman (35-4) has reached the Southwest Regional finals the past two seasons. Forest Hills sophomore Jackson Arrington (28-1) is the top seed this season.

“Ty is good on his feet, and he can still use that if needed,” Derry coach Mike Weinell said. “He needs to be a tough on top. He’s getting better, and he’s not getting tired.”

Cymmerman said his old style gave opponents a shot at a comeback.

“I was keeping them in the match,” Cymmerman said. “I was putting myself in jeopardy. Coach Mike and I talked, and things have worked well.”

Cymmerman was the only central Westmoreland wrestler to advance to the semifinals.

Burrell had three wrestlers — Ian Oswalt (132), AJ Corrado (152) and Rickey Feroce (182) — advance.

Yough junior Glenn Christner (170) was 3 seconds away from joining Cymmerman and the Burrell wrestlers in the semifinals. He dropped a 4-3 decision to Northern Bedford senior Colby Imler, the District 5 champion and third seed.

Christner escaped with 15 seconds left, but Imler was able to secure the late takedown.

Yough’s Shane Momyer (106) stayed alive in the consolation round.

After losing his first match, he defeated Burgettstown senior Shane Ilgenfritz, 10-7.

Mt. Pleasant had three wrestlers left in the consolations. They are Luke Geibig (113), Damian George (126) and Noah Gnibus (138).

Southmoreland had a trio still alive. They are Austin McBeth (152), Anthony Govern (182) and Bret Huffman (195). McBeth and Huffman fell in the quarterfinals.

Ligonier Valley’s Harbert brothers — Josh (106) and Ryan (132) — came up short, losing both of their matches.

The WPIAL champions to win include Carlynton freshman Chase Brandebura (106), South Park junior Joey Fischer (113), Elizabeth Forward senior Ryan Michaels (120), Freedom juniors Kenny Duschek (138) and Trent Schultheis (170), Frazier senior Thayne Lawrence (160), Ellwood City senior Austin Walley (182) and Laurel heavyweight Mitch Miles.

Acton resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday with the second round of consolations. The semifinals are slated for noon and the finals at 5 p.m.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .