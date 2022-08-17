‘Nice to get them together’: Collier hosts event to meet first responders

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Blaise Yoder sits in the driver’s seat of a Presto Volunteer Frie Department truck on Aug. 12. Ava Madison sits in the passenger’s seat of a Rennerdale Volunteer Fire Department truck on Aug. 12. Brothers Marty (left) and Miles Dotson try on firefighter uniforms. Joe Macca Jr. and Sr. attend Meet Your Collier Township First Responders. Ivy Ferrand (left) and Brooke Giehll of the Kirwan Heights Volunteer Fire Department are ready to greet guests. Standing by a Pittsburgh Paramedic Motor Unit motorcycle are (from left) Ava Madison, Bianca Winston and Dominic Boehm. Attending Meet Your Collier Township First Responders are (from left) state Rep. Anita Kulik, Collier Commissioner Mary Ann Cupples-Wisniowski, Officer J.P. Duckworth, Commissioner Debra Zymroz and Tim McDonald of the Kirwan Heights Volunteer Fire Department. Previous Next

No matter what the generation, children seem to have an affinity for firefighting.

And so many of them who live in Collier enjoyed the opportunity to visit with the volunteers who serve their community, to try on their gear, and to have a close look inside the vehicles and at the equipment that is intended to save lives.

Meet Your Collier Township First Responders took place Aug. 12 on a bright early evening at the township’s Community Park, and as the sun eventually set, guests were able to stick around for a showing of the 2021 movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Attending were representatives of the township’s three volunteer fire departments: Kirwan Heights, Presto and Rennerdale.

“They’re all over the map in Collier, so it’s good to get everybody in the same spot at one time, and give the opportunity for new families coming in to check things out,” parks and recreation director Josh Werner, who organized the event, said.

Also represented were the township police department and emergency medical services, plus the Pittsburgh Paramedic Motor Unit.

“They’ve all been willing to help out however they can, whether it’s for CollierFest or Light-Up Night. We have Santa Claus coming down on the fire truck and things like that,” Werner said about local first responders. “I thought it would be nice to get them together and plan something for the community to come to them.”