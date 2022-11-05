No. 1 Freeport claims 2nd straight WPIAL girls volleyball championship

By:

Saturday, November 5, 2022 | 3:54 PM

After dropping the first set of the WPIAL Class 2A girls volleyball championship to Shenango on Saturday, top-seeded Freeport dug deep into a bag full of experience on the big stage.

The Yellowjackets relied on that and getting back to a game plan moving forward en route to a 3-1 win and the seventh championship in program history.

The Yellowjackets (20-2) dropped the first set to No. 2 Shenango, 25-19, but won the next three sets by scores of 25-18, 25-22 and 25-23 to walk away from Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center with a second championship in as many years.

Freeport won Class 3A gold a year ago and now adds a sixth Class 2A title to the trophy case.

“It wasn’t in the game plan to go down 1-0 to start the match, but Shenango is a good team and we knew that coming in,” Freeport coach Tom Phillips said. “Some of our kids were a little bit nervous and we’re still young. We didn’t think the atmosphere would be too big for us though, and it helped to have been here before.”

The Wildcats took the first set behind a strong run in the middle of the set that took the score from an even 10-10 to 19-12 Shenango. Kylee Rubin and Emilee Fedrizzi dominated at times, with Rubin collecting a handful of kills and Fedrizzi grabbing four of her own.

Those two continued to play well throughout the course of the entire match, with Rubin racking up a game-high 28 kills and a .325 hitting percentage. Fedrizzi, who saw Rubin surpass 1,000 career kills earlier this season, reached the milestone herself in the third set with her 10th kill of the match. She got to 18 by the match’s end.

“The effort they put in is the same everyday — in practice, in pepper and in game. It’s all competitive for them,” said Shenango coach Greg Dugan, who has been coaching high school volleyball for 31 years. “That’s two players getting to 1,000 and I’ve never had one before. It’s not over for them yet, but they’ve been amazing.”

Dugan said he didn’t really know what to expect after that first set from Freeport.

“We didn’t really know what to expect with all the hype, all the section titles and all the WPIAL championships,” Dugan said. “What we realize now is we can compete with anyone. If that’s the No. 1 team in the state, we can compete with anyone.”

The second set saw Freeport control most of the game, with a run of seven of eight points down the stretch allowing the Yellowjackets to pull away at 21-12. Freeport won the set 25-18 to even the match. That set was the breakout for Whitlinger.

She, combined with Dell and Russo, all reached double-digit kills in the win, and helped lead the Yellowjackets to control the final two sets at times, though the back-and-forth action sided with Freeport, 25-22 and 25-23.

Shenango did hold a 21-16 lead late before Freeport ran off nine of the final 12 points to win, with Whitlinger finishing off the victory.

“Grace Beach did a really good job as the second setter and playing defense as did a lot of our players,” Phillips said.

Dugan said Shenango was aggressive in the first set but slowed down a bit.

“We competed and that’s exactly what we needed to do. In the last couple sets we got away from being aggressive a bit and sent some free balls over,” Dugan said.

Whitlinger and Dell finished with 16 kills. Russo had 10. Dell also added 32 assists and Beach 15.

The Wildcats will take on District 10 champion North East in the state playoffs Tuesday night at a site and time to be announced, while Freeport will advance as the district champs and take on District 10 runner-up Corry Tuesday night as the PIAA playoffs get going.

Watch an archived broadcast of this match on Trib HSSN.

Tags: Freeport, Shenango