No. 1 North Hills reaches WPIAL finals with low-scoring win over Mt. Lebanon

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Mt. Lebanon is notorious for long offensive possessions, but when the Blue Devils did so Tuesday night, it was often because they simply found no route to the rim.

No. 1 seed North Hills leaned on its solid half-court defense, allowed just three points in the first quarter and defeated No. 4 Mt. Lebanon, 48-36, in a low-scoring WPIAL Class 6A semifinal that drew a capacity crowd at North Allegheny.

Will Blass and Royce Parham each scored 13 points for the Indians (24-0), who now have a chance to win the program’s first WPIAL title. North Hills faces No. 2 Fox Chapel (23-1) in the finals at 7 p.m. Saturday at Petersen Events Center.

Parham also had 10 rebounds.

North Hills built a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter, taking away Mt. Lebanon’s ability to play with a lead. The Blue Devils narrowed that lead to three points just before half, but North Hills answered with a 12-0 run.

Mt. Lebanon (16-9) had two single-digit quarters, with three points in the first and five in the third. Christian Mallon led the Blue Devils with 12 points and Christian Powers had 11.

North Hills led 10-3 after one quarter, 21-16 at half and 34-21 after three.

The win takes the Indians to the WPIAL finals for the first time since finishing as runner-up in 2016. Their matchup with Fox Chapel is a rematch from Dec. 11 that North Hills won, 87-57.

