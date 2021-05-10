No. 2-ranked Southmoreland softball sets back-to-back section doubleheaders

By:

Monday, May 10, 2021 | 5:28 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Jess Matheny throws against Philipsburg during a PIAA Class 3A softball semifinal Monday, June 11, 2018 at St. Francis, Pa.

With the regular season winding down and no extension in sight, the Southmoreland softball team suddenly is in cram mode.

The No. 2-ranked Scotties have played only nine games, including four in section, and have not yet clinched a playoff spot.

That means a busy week lies ahead.

Southmoreland (8-1, 3-1) was supposed to host No. 1 Mt. Pleasant (12-2, 6-1) Monday, but that game was postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The teams have been trying to play each other all season, but have had multiple postponements due to inclement weather and covid shutdowns at Southmoreland.

“It’s frustrating,” Scotties coach Todd Bunner said. “We’re just rolling with the punches. We have a doubleheader tomorrow and Wednesday.”

Asked if four games in two days, not unlike a college team, is a good thing or a bad thing, Bunner said, “It’s a whatever thing. It has to be done.”

Southmoreland athletic director Dan Boring said the WPIAL asked the team to “Do your best to get as many games in (before Thursday).”

The WPIAL softball committee is scheduled to meet Thursday to draw up playoff brackets.

Southmoreland will now play back-to-back doubleheaders Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Scotties will play Mt. Pleasant at 1 p.m. and Brownsville at 4. Wednesday’s schedule has Southmoreland taking on South Allegheny and Waynesburg.

Conversely, it looks like the second section games against Mt. Pleasant and McGuffey might be tossed out due to time constraints.

As for Southmoreland and the playoffs, the WPIAL said baseball and softball teams “on the bubble” in sections with unbalanced standings due to covid issues will likely qualify for the postseason.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Southmoreland