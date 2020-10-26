North Allegheny, Beaver, North Catholic, Bishop Canevin top final girls volleyball rankings
By:
Monday, October 26, 2020 | 11:32 AM
With the regular season in the books, hopes turn to WPIAL gold as the playoffs begin this week.
The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association on Monday morning released its final rankings for the 2020 season.
North Allegheny (Class 4A), Beaver (Class 3A), North Catholic (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) all remain at the top of their respective rankings this week.
North Allegheny (Section 1-4A), Moon (Section 2-4A), Oakland Catholic (Section 3-4A), Plum (Section 1-3A), Beaver (Section 4-3A), Ellwood City (Section 1-2A), North Catholic (Section 2-2A), Fort Cherry (Section 2-A), Bishop Canevin (Section 3-A) and Greensburg Central Catholic (Section 4-A) captured section championships with undefeated records.
The team rankings are based on a vote of the 117 WPIAL head coaches. The players of the week selections are based on submitted coaches nominations.
The WPIAL pairings show on the Triblive High School Sports Network begins at 1 p.m.
Class 4A
1. North Allegheny
2. Shaler
3. Oakland Catholic
4. Moon
5. Pine-Richland
6. Bethel Park
7. Seneca Valley
8. Upper St. Clair
9. Canon-McMillan
10. Latrobe
Other teams receiving votes:
Penn-Trafford, Mt. Lebanon
Class 4A Players of the Week:
Paige Miller, senior, outside hitter, North Allegheny
AJ Thompson, senior, middle hitter, Moon
Alyssa Saghy, senior, middle hitter, Upper St. Clair
Makenzie Nelson, senior, libero, Pine-Richland
Bella McFarland, senior, outside hitter, Canon-McMillan
Allison Yarnot, sophomore, outside hitter, Shaler
Class 3A
1. Beaver
2. Plum
3. Montour
4. Franklin Regional
5. Laurel Highlands
6. South Fayette
7. Thomas Jefferson
8. Freeport
9. Hampton
10. Elizabeth Forward
Other team receiving votes:
Armstrong
Class 3A Players of the Week:
Lilian Rockwell, senior, middle hitter, Thomas Jefferson
Rachel Phoennik, senior, middle hitter, South Fayette
Eden McElhaney, senior, outside hitter, Beaver
Beth Long, senior, outside hitter, Mars
Erica Lampus, junior, outside hitter, Freeport
Angle Calloway, junior, libero, Penn Hills
Class 2A
1. North Catholic
2. Ellwood City
3. South Park
4. Waynesburg
5. Avonworth
6. Serra Catholic
7. Deer Lakes
8. Shenango
9. Carmichaels
10. Seton LaSalle
Other team receiving votes:
South Allegheny
Class 2A Players of the Week:
Cristiana Saldamarco, senior, defensive specialist, Deer Lakes
Sydney Kuis, senior, libero, Carmichaels
Noel Hunter, senior, middle hitter, Beth-Center
Danielle McGowan, senior, middle hitter, Ellwood City
Malia Sigg, senior, outside hitter, Seton LaSalle
Dalayne Morvosh, junior, middle hitter, Southmoreland
Maddie Fiorentini, junior, setter, South Park
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin
2. Fort Cherry
3. Greensburg Central Catholic
4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
5. Beaver County Christian
6. Leechburg
7. California
8. Eden Christian
9. Western Beaver
10 West Greene
Class A Players of the Week:
Emily Bonelli, senior, middle hitter, Apollo-Ridge
Ca’Mari Walden, senior, middle hitter, California
Lilly Shychuck, senior, South Side
Erin LaQuatra, junior, libero, Bishop Canevin
Talya Pascoe, junior, outside hitter, California
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Armstrong, Avonworth, Beaver, Beaver County Christian, Beth-Center, Bethel Park, Bishop Canevin, California, Canon-McMillan, Carmichaels, Deer Lakes, Eden Christian, Elizabeth Forward, Ellwood City, Fort Cherry, Franklin Regional, Freeport, Greensburg C.C., Hampton, Latrobe, Laurel Highlands, Leechburg, Mars, Montour, Moon, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Oakland Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn Hills, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, Plum, Seneca Valley, Serra Catholic, Seton La Salle, Shaler, Shenango, South Allegheny, South Fayette, South Park, South Side, Southmoreland, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair, Waynesburg, West Greene, Western Beaver
More High School Sports• Trib HSSN unveils WPIAL girls volleyball playoff pairings
• Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week for Week 6
• Westmoreland high school notebook: PIAA playoffs beckon for trio of teams
• Battle-tested Penn-Trafford girls soccer grows into playoff contender
• WPIAL soccer playoff capsules: Oct. 26