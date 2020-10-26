North Allegheny, Beaver, North Catholic, Bishop Canevin top final girls volleyball rankings

Monday, October 26, 2020 | 11:32 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Paige Morningstar celebrates a kill with Mia Tuman during the Tigers’ match against Pine-Richland on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in McCandless.

With the regular season in the books, hopes turn to WPIAL gold as the playoffs begin this week.

The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association on Monday morning released its final rankings for the 2020 season.

North Allegheny (Class 4A), Beaver (Class 3A), North Catholic (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) all remain at the top of their respective rankings this week.

North Allegheny (Section 1-4A), Moon (Section 2-4A), Oakland Catholic (Section 3-4A), Plum (Section 1-3A), Beaver (Section 4-3A), Ellwood City (Section 1-2A), North Catholic (Section 2-2A), Fort Cherry (Section 2-A), Bishop Canevin (Section 3-A) and Greensburg Central Catholic (Section 4-A) captured section championships with undefeated records.

The team rankings are based on a vote of the 117 WPIAL head coaches. The players of the week selections are based on submitted coaches nominations.

Class 4A

1. North Allegheny

2. Shaler

3. Oakland Catholic

4. Moon

5. Pine-Richland

6. Bethel Park

7. Seneca Valley

8. Upper St. Clair

9. Canon-McMillan

10. Latrobe

Other teams receiving votes:

Penn-Trafford, Mt. Lebanon

Class 4A Players of the Week:

Paige Miller, senior, outside hitter, North Allegheny

AJ Thompson, senior, middle hitter, Moon

Alyssa Saghy, senior, middle hitter, Upper St. Clair

Makenzie Nelson, senior, libero, Pine-Richland

Bella McFarland, senior, outside hitter, Canon-McMillan

Allison Yarnot, sophomore, outside hitter, Shaler

Class 3A

1. Beaver

2. Plum

3. Montour

4. Franklin Regional

5. Laurel Highlands

6. South Fayette

7. Thomas Jefferson

8. Freeport

9. Hampton

10. Elizabeth Forward

Other team receiving votes:

Armstrong

Class 3A Players of the Week:

Lilian Rockwell, senior, middle hitter, Thomas Jefferson

Rachel Phoennik, senior, middle hitter, South Fayette

Eden McElhaney, senior, outside hitter, Beaver

Beth Long, senior, outside hitter, Mars

Erica Lampus, junior, outside hitter, Freeport

Angle Calloway, junior, libero, Penn Hills

Class 2A

1. North Catholic

2. Ellwood City

3. South Park

4. Waynesburg

5. Avonworth

6. Serra Catholic

7. Deer Lakes

8. Shenango

9. Carmichaels

10. Seton LaSalle

Other team receiving votes:

South Allegheny

Class 2A Players of the Week:

Cristiana Saldamarco, senior, defensive specialist, Deer Lakes

Sydney Kuis, senior, libero, Carmichaels

Noel Hunter, senior, middle hitter, Beth-Center

Danielle McGowan, senior, middle hitter, Ellwood City

Malia Sigg, senior, outside hitter, Seton LaSalle

Dalayne Morvosh, junior, middle hitter, Southmoreland

Maddie Fiorentini, junior, setter, South Park

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin

2. Fort Cherry

3. Greensburg Central Catholic

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

5. Beaver County Christian

6. Leechburg

7. California

8. Eden Christian

9. Western Beaver

10 West Greene

Class A Players of the Week:

Emily Bonelli, senior, middle hitter, Apollo-Ridge

Ca’Mari Walden, senior, middle hitter, California

Lilly Shychuck, senior, South Side

Erin LaQuatra, junior, libero, Bishop Canevin

Talya Pascoe, junior, outside hitter, California

