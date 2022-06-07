North Allegheny boys volleyball moves within 1 win of 4th straight state title
By:
Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | 7:34 PM
The North Allegheny boys volleyball team will have a chance to win its fourth straight state championship Saturday at Penn State’s Rec Hall.
Cole Dorn had nine kills and Nico Sfeir and Jack Birch added six apiece as the WPIAL champion Tigers rolled to a 25-23, 25-17, 25-17 victory over District 1 runner-up Pennridge in the PIAA Class 3A semifinals Tuesday at Bald Eagle High School.
North Allegheny will meet District 3 champ Central Dauphin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Rec Hall.
Caleb Schall had 26 assists and five blocks for the Tigers. Ryan Treser had a team-high 15 digs. Varun Kaveti added five kills and five blocks.
Tags: North Allegheny
More High School Sports• Burrell softball team faces juggernaut Beaver in PIAAs
• Mars boys lacrosse earns 2nd straight trip to state championship game
• Penn-Trafford lineman Joe Enick verbally commits to Central Michigan
• 12 WPIAL softball teams advance to PIAA quarterfinals
• Sites announced for PIAA baseball quarterfinals