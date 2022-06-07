North Allegheny boys volleyball moves within 1 win of 4th straight state title

By:

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | 7:34 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review North Allegheny senior Caleb Schall (2) sets Varun Kaveti (34) against Penn-Trafford in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal at Fox Chapel on May 23.

The North Allegheny boys volleyball team will have a chance to win its fourth straight state championship Saturday at Penn State’s Rec Hall.

Cole Dorn had nine kills and Nico Sfeir and Jack Birch added six apiece as the WPIAL champion Tigers rolled to a 25-23, 25-17, 25-17 victory over District 1 runner-up Pennridge in the PIAA Class 3A semifinals Tuesday at Bald Eagle High School.

North Allegheny will meet District 3 champ Central Dauphin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Rec Hall.

Caleb Schall had 26 assists and five blocks for the Tigers. Ryan Treser had a team-high 15 digs. Varun Kaveti added five kills and five blocks.

Tags: North Allegheny