North Allegheny defeats Seneca Valley to win WPISL playoff championship

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 | 5:14 PM

North Allegheny defeated Seneca Valley, 21-10, to capture the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League varsity championship Sunday at Middle Field in Mt. Lebanon.

It is the Tigers’ first WPISL title since 2011 and fourth overall since the league’s first season in 2006.

North Allegheny entered the two-day playoff tournament as the No. 5 seed after finishing 9-5 in the regular season.

The Tigers defeated Ellwood City (19-4), No. 4 seed North Hills (6-5) and No. 1 Montour (9-6) en route to the championship game.

Both semifinal games were close as North Allegheny needed eight innings to defeat Montour, while No. 2 Seneca Valley used a walk-off hit to top Bethel Park, 9-8.

Seneca Valley, 12-2 in the regular season, received a first-round bye before defeating Plum, 15-5, in the quarterfinals.

Seneca Valley swept North Allegheny in the teams’ regular-season doubleheader Oct. 4. The Tigers were 7-0 before losing five of their final seven regular-season games.

WPISL Playoff Results

Saturday

First Round

Peters Township 13, Mt. Lebanon 4

North Hills 16, Mt. Pleasant 0

North Allegheny 19, Ellwood City 4

Plum 10, West Allegheny 6

Shaler 17, Baldwin 0

Quarterfinals

Montour 16, Peters Township 2

North Allegheny 6, North Hills 5

Seneca Valley 15, Plum 5

Bethel Park 8, Shaler 6

Sunday

Semifinals

North Allegheny 9, Montour 6

Seneca Valley 9, Bethel Park 8

Championship

North Allegheny 21, Seneca Valley 10

