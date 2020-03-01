North Allegheny gets past Bethel Park in overtime in WPIAL Class 6A final

Saturday, February 29, 2020 | 8:53 PM

On an average morning at North Allegheny High School, you’ll find junior guard Lizzie Groetsch in the gym at 5:30 a.m. with a sympathetic custodian unlocking the door for her.

All the early bird shooting paid off Saturday night as Groetsch found a narrow path to the hoop through a triple team and scored a basket with 25 seconds left in overtime to give the Tigers the lead and an eventual 54-50 victory over Bethel Park.

The win marked the third title for North Allegheny (22-3) in the four seasons that Class 6A has existed.

“We called the play right before that, and it really worked well,” Groetsch said. “I think we were all just in the right spots.”

“I still can’t figure out how that kid can get in that lane with two, three or four kids on her,” said Black Hawks coach Jonna Burke. “But she finds a way. She’s just the most proficient driver I’ve seen in a long time, if ever. Our game plan was, ‘Don’t let Groetsch in the lane,’ and you saw what happened. It not like we didn’t try. She just slithers her way in there.”

The shot gave North Allegheny a 51-50 lead. Three free throws after that gave the Tigers their final margin of victory.

Groetsch, who went over the 1,000-career mark in scoring, led the Tigers with 19 points.

Four clutch free throws in the final 43 seconds of regulation by Bethel Park’s Lauren Mullen necessitated the extra session.

Said Burke: “Here’s the thing about Mullen. She’s done that all year. To me, having her at the line at the end of the game was, ‘We got this.’ That’s how confident I am in her. She’s money at the line.”

Bethel Park took advantage of missed free throws and a backcourt steal by Mullen to get to the foul line twice.

“The Mullen kid has as much guts as anybody in Western Pennsylvania,” said NA coach Spencer Stefko.

Just before Groetsch’s big overtime basket, Olivia Westphal had given Bethel Park a 50-49 lead.

Freshman Jasmine Timmerson’s free throws put NA in front, 53-50. With the Black Hawks looking to tie, Westphal fouled out, altering the plans for a tying shot.

Bethel Park, down by three with 13 seconds left in overtime, huddled to set up a shot.

An awkward inbounds pass was tipped into the hands of Paige Morningstar. The 6-foot junior made 1 of 2 from the line to give the Tigers the final, four-point cushion.

“That’s the one that’ll keep me up tonight,” Burke said. “We had to improvise there with Liv out of the game. Probably not the smartest call on my part. We were only down three. So I’ll take that one. It was my fault. We should have drawn something else up.”

Westphal had 19 points to lead the Black Hawks, and Maddie Dziezgowski added 17 — 15 in the first three quarters — and pulled down 10 rebounds.

“I’m so proud of all my teammates for getting here. I just wish it would have been different,” Dziezgowski said. “We got a lot of work left to do.”

Stefko gave all the credit to his players.

“This thing was as kid-driven as anything you’ll ever see,” Stefko said. “It wasn’t an Xs-and-Os execution game. It was kids finding a way. They were special when it mattered.”

Kat Balouris was the only starter to experience three gold medals in her four seasons. Had it not been for an overtime loss to Peters Township last season, Balouris might have a fourth medal for her large following.

“Having a big Greek family is helpful,” Balouris said with a laugh. “I think I had about 60 people come. I think they bought 20 tickets at once.”

North Allegheny will enter the PIAA tournament Friday against Manheim Township while Bethel Park will battle Governor Mifflin.

