North Allegheny notebook: Slow-pitch softball team falls in semifinals

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, October 30, 2021 | 11:01 AM

North Allegheny’s slow-pitch softball made a run to the WPISL semifinals Oct. 24, but fell short to Bethel Park, 9-6.

Megan Quinlan knocked in two runs, and Helen Katyal had four RBIs in the loss.

North Allegheny defeated Baldwin, 13-2, in the quarterfinals. Reilly Spitz and Katyal each hit an inside-the-park home run. Spitz finished with four RBIs.

The Tigers finished the season 11-5.

NA boys soccer team advances

Evan Anderson scored a pair of goals and Brandon Marzula also scored as No. 6 North Allegheny opened postseason play with a 3-0 win over No. 11 Upper St. Clair (6-9-2) in the Class 4A first round Oct. 26.

The Tigers (14-5) advanced to face No. 3 Norwin in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Girls soccer draws Fox Chapel

Defending WPIAL Class 4A champion North Allegheny earned the No. 1 seed for the district soccer playoffs.

The Tigers were awarded a first-round bye and were scheduled to host No. 9 Fox Chapel in the quarterfinals Oct. 28, in a game that ended too late for this edition.

Girls volleyball gets top seed

A year after capturing WPIAL girls volleyball championships, North Allegheny, North Catholic and Bishop Canevin earned No. 1 seeds for the 2021 playoffs.

The Tigers (Class 4A), Trojanettes (2A) and Crusaders (A) were awarded top seeds Oct. 22 by the WPIAL volleyball committee. Freeport earned the No. 1 seed in Class 3A.

North Allegheny (13-1) has won three of the past four WPIAL titles in Class 4A and also is a four-time defending PIAA champion.

The Tigers were scheduled to host No. 8 Seneca Valley in the quarterfinals Thursday.

NA field hockey reaches finals

Mila Prusak had a hat trick, and Lauren Kampi added a goal as No. 2 North Allegheny defeated No. 3 Hempfield, 4-1, to reach the WPIAL Class 3A field hockey finals for the first time since 2017. The Tigers were to meet No. 1 Pine-Richland in the finals Oct. 30 at Washington & Jefferson.

Tigers ice hockey moves to 4-0

The North Allegheny ice hockey team defeated Pine-Richland, 5-0, on Oct. 21, to improve to 4-0 this season.

Cole Jackman, Matt Irvin, Trey Gallo, Kyle Holmes and Patrick Buttignol scored for North Allegheny. Andrew Long made 20 saves to secure the shutout.

