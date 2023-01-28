North Allegheny wrestling crowns 2 county champs

Saturday, January 28, 2023 | 11:01 AM

North Allegheny’s wrestling team celebrated two individual champions at the Allegheny County Tournament at Fox Chapel, where senior Jayson Flener and junior Aidan Buggey each won their weight class Jan. 20-21.

Flener claimed the 145-pound title, Buggey won at 215, and the Tigers finished third overall in the team standings. It was the second year in a row that North Allegheny had two wrestlers win county championships.

North Allegheny was the defending team champion, but this season was outscored by Plum (230.5 points) and Pine-Richland (207). NA had 202.5 points.

Buggey was last year’s runner-up at 215 pounds, but left this year’s tournament with gold. He won five matches, including a 4-0 decision over Carlynton’s Braiden Sudor in the finals. Buggey also had two pins.

Flener won six matches en route to his county title. He clinched his championship with a 4-1 decision over Quaker Valley’s Logan Richey in the finals. Flener won twice by pin and had a major decision.

A year earlier, Flener placed sixth at 138 pounds. Now a senior, Flener has committed to attend Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va.

Five of their NA teammates also placed at the county tournament. Freshman Gus Stederford was the county runner-up at 107 pounds, whole Nathan Monteparte (133 pounds) and Adam Rohan (160) each finished third. Junior William Bentrim (127) and freshman Griffen Reid (121) had fifth-place finishes.

The Allegheny County tournament comes as the team is shifting from regular-season meets to postseason competition. The WPIAL team tournament was scheduled to start Jan. 30 with the finals set for Feb. 4.

The Tigers went 9-4 in the regular season and finished second in Section 2-3A with a 3-1 record pending a final match against Mars that was postponed Jan. 25. They were scheduled to face Section 1-3A champion Plum in the first round of the Class 3A tournament Feb. 1.

The individual sectional is Feb. 25, with the WPIAL individual tournament March 3-4 at Canon-McMillan.

The Tigers are led by coach Jamie Kyriazis, who returned to the team this winter for a second stint as head coach. His first stint was from 2000-15.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

