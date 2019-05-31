North Allegheny’s Zach Kinne leads WPIAL boys on PTFCA all-state team
By: Chris Harlan
Friday, May 31, 2019 | 4:25 PM
North Allegheny’s Zach Kinne, the WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA champion in the 3,200 meters, was named a first-team all-state selection by the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association.
The senior was the only WPIAL boys athlete to make the first team. Shady Side Academy’s Melissa Riggins earned first-team honors among the girls.
In all, six WPIAL boys made the first, second or third team. Joining Kinne were Waynesburg’s Daniel Layton, Aliquippa’s M.J. Devonshire, Hempfield’s Jared Bannon, North Allegheny’s Daniel McGoey and Shaler’s Cam Mbalo.
The PTFCA all-state selections were announced Thursday by Milesplit.com.
Lampeter Strasburg’s Ezra Mellinger was named the boys athlete of the year. State College’s Artie Gilkes was the boys coach of the year.
First team
100: Shawn Brown, Central Dauphin East
100 hurdles: Emmanuel Niang, Central Dauphin East
200: Ezra Mellinger, Lampeter Strasburg
300 hurdles: Godwin Kabanda, Northeast
400: Salim Epps, St. Joseph’s Prep
800: Tyler Shue, Ephrata
1600: Evan Dorenkamp, Manheim Township
3200: Zachary Kinne, North Allegheny
Shot put: Nick Hyde, Somerset
Discus: Brock Grundy, Hickory
Javelin: Chris Barrett, Northern
High jump: Ousman Kamara, Coatesville
Pole vault: Luke Knipe, State College
Long jump: Ezra Mellinger, Lampeter Strasburg
Triple jump: Lance Hamilton, State College
400 relay: Coatesville
1600 relay: Neshaminy
3200 relay: Central Bucks West
Second team
100: Luke Benson, Central Bucks West
110 hurdles: Daniel Layton, Waynesburg
200: Julian Klenner, Westtown School
300 hurdles: Timmy Odunjo, Penn Wood
400: Stephon Brown, Central Dauphin East
800: Jake Boyd, Council Rock North
1600: Tyler Wirth, Wallenpaupack
3200: Chayce Macknair, Mifflin County
Shot put: Brocky Grundy, Hickory
Discus: Thomas Kitchell, Notre Dame-Green Pond
Javelin: Collin Burkhart, Nazareth
High jump: Cole Peterlin, Perkiomen Valley
Pole vault: John Franco, Council Rock South
Long jump: Brian Phillips, Hickory
Triple jump: Naheem Moore, Coatesville
400 relay: Central Dauphin East
1600 relay: Pennridge
3200 relay: Radnor
Third team
100: M.J. Devonshire, Aliquippa; Daiyaan Hawkins, Haverford School
100 hurdles: Jared Bannon, Hempfield
200: Salim Epps, Saint Joseph’s Prep
300 hurdles: Dejon Manning, J.P. McCaskey
400: Julian Klenner, Westtown School
800: Garrett Baublitz, Juniata
1600: Garrett Baublitz, Juniata
3200: Daniel McGoey, North Allegheny
Shot put: Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington
Discus: Brandon George, Berks Catholic
Javelin: Evan Niedrowski, Wyomissing
High jump: Kolt Byers, Bermudian Springs
Pole vault: Caleb Johnson, Germantown Academy
Long jump: Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia
Triple jump: Cam Mbalo, Shaler
400 relay: Motivation
1600 relay: Central Bucks West
3200 relay: Pennridge
Honorable Mention
100: none
110 hurdles: Kevin Thomas, Haverford School
200: M.J. Devonshire, Aliquippa
300 hurdles: Calvin Wetzel, Riverside
400: Tre-Sean Bouie, Neumann-Goretti
800: Collin Ochs, Council Rock South
1600: Jonah Hoey, Bishop Shanahan
3200: Zachary Leachman, Mars
Shot put: Thomas Kitchell, Notre Dame-Green Pond
Discus: Duane Knisley, Chestnut Ridge
Javelin: Chris Fredericks, Palmerton
High jump: Conrad Moore, State College
Pole vault: Dan Dean, Neshaminy
Long jump: Lance Hamilton, State College
Triple jump: Will Rivers, Manheim Central
400 relay: Brookville
1600 relay: Cumberland Valley
3200 relay: LaSalle College
