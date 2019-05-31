North Allegheny’s Zach Kinne leads WPIAL boys on PTFCA all-state team

By: Chris Harlan

Friday, May 31, 2019 | 4:25 PM

Chas Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Zachary Kinne competes in the AAA boys 1600-meter run during the WPIAL Track and Field Championships on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Slippery Rock.

North Allegheny’s Zach Kinne, the WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA champion in the 3,200 meters, was named a first-team all-state selection by the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association.

The senior was the only WPIAL boys athlete to make the first team. Shady Side Academy’s Melissa Riggins earned first-team honors among the girls.

In all, six WPIAL boys made the first, second or third team. Joining Kinne were Waynesburg’s Daniel Layton, Aliquippa’s M.J. Devonshire, Hempfield’s Jared Bannon, North Allegheny’s Daniel McGoey and Shaler’s Cam Mbalo.

The PTFCA all-state selections were announced Thursday by Milesplit.com.

Lampeter Strasburg’s Ezra Mellinger was named the boys athlete of the year. State College’s Artie Gilkes was the boys coach of the year.

First team

100: Shawn Brown, Central Dauphin East

100 hurdles: Emmanuel Niang, Central Dauphin East

200: Ezra Mellinger, Lampeter Strasburg

300 hurdles: Godwin Kabanda, Northeast

400: Salim Epps, St. Joseph’s Prep

800: Tyler Shue, Ephrata

1600: Evan Dorenkamp, Manheim Township

3200: Zachary Kinne, North Allegheny

Shot put: Nick Hyde, Somerset

Discus: Brock Grundy, Hickory

Javelin: Chris Barrett, Northern

High jump: Ousman Kamara, Coatesville

Pole vault: Luke Knipe, State College

Long jump: Ezra Mellinger, Lampeter Strasburg

Triple jump: Lance Hamilton, State College

400 relay: Coatesville

1600 relay: Neshaminy

3200 relay: Central Bucks West

Second team

100: Luke Benson, Central Bucks West

110 hurdles: Daniel Layton, Waynesburg

200: Julian Klenner, Westtown School

300 hurdles: Timmy Odunjo, Penn Wood

400: Stephon Brown, Central Dauphin East

800: Jake Boyd, Council Rock North

1600: Tyler Wirth, Wallenpaupack

3200: Chayce Macknair, Mifflin County

Shot put: Brocky Grundy, Hickory

Discus: Thomas Kitchell, Notre Dame-Green Pond

Javelin: Collin Burkhart, Nazareth

High jump: Cole Peterlin, Perkiomen Valley

Pole vault: John Franco, Council Rock South

Long jump: Brian Phillips, Hickory

Triple jump: Naheem Moore, Coatesville

400 relay: Central Dauphin East

1600 relay: Pennridge

3200 relay: Radnor

Third team

100: M.J. Devonshire, Aliquippa; Daiyaan Hawkins, Haverford School

100 hurdles: Jared Bannon, Hempfield

200: Salim Epps, Saint Joseph’s Prep

300 hurdles: Dejon Manning, J.P. McCaskey

400: Julian Klenner, Westtown School

800: Garrett Baublitz, Juniata

1600: Garrett Baublitz, Juniata

3200: Daniel McGoey, North Allegheny

Shot put: Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington

Discus: Brandon George, Berks Catholic

Javelin: Evan Niedrowski, Wyomissing

High jump: Kolt Byers, Bermudian Springs

Pole vault: Caleb Johnson, Germantown Academy

Long jump: Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia

Triple jump: Cam Mbalo, Shaler

400 relay: Motivation

1600 relay: Central Bucks West

3200 relay: Pennridge

Honorable Mention

100: none

110 hurdles: Kevin Thomas, Haverford School

200: M.J. Devonshire, Aliquippa

300 hurdles: Calvin Wetzel, Riverside

400: Tre-Sean Bouie, Neumann-Goretti

800: Collin Ochs, Council Rock South

1600: Jonah Hoey, Bishop Shanahan

3200: Zachary Leachman, Mars

Shot put: Thomas Kitchell, Notre Dame-Green Pond

Discus: Duane Knisley, Chestnut Ridge

Javelin: Chris Fredericks, Palmerton

High jump: Conrad Moore, State College

Pole vault: Dan Dean, Neshaminy

Long jump: Lance Hamilton, State College

Triple jump: Will Rivers, Manheim Central

400 relay: Brookville

1600 relay: Cumberland Valley

3200 relay: LaSalle College

