North Catholic tops Class 3A in latest WPIAL girls volleyball coaches rankings
Tuesday, September 6, 2022 | 9:49 AM
WPIAL section play begins for girls volleyball Tuesday evening, and leading into the numerous matchups on the docket, the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its Week 2 top-10 rankings.
There was movement in each classification after the first week of matches and weekend tournaments.
Three of the four rankings leaders — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held their positions.
North Catholic, No. 2 in Class 3A last week, moved to No. 1, trading places with Thomas Jefferson.
The Jaguars split nonsection matches last week, defeating Peters Township, 3-1, before falling in five sets to Class 3A No. 3 Hampton.
All 122 WPIAL girls volleyball head coaches have the opportunity to cast a ballot for each week’s top 10 rankings.
The first Players of the Week selections also have been released. The honorees are selected by the association based on coaches’ nominations.
Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association
Top-10 Rankings – Week 2
Class 4A
1. North Allegheny (last week: 1)
2. Shaler (2)
3. Seneca Valley (5)
4. Pine-Richland (3)
5. Bethel Park (4)
6. Upper St. Clair (6)
7. Penn-Trafford (8)
8. Hempfield (7)
9. North Hills (NR)
10. Butler (NR)
Out: Canon-McMillan, Peters Township
Class 4A Players of the Week
Mailea Hufnagel, outside hitter, senior, Peters Township
Sara Olson, libero, senior, Norwin
Jenna Dominek, setter, junior, North Hills
Class 3A
1. North Catholic (last week: 2)
2. Thomas Jefferson (1)
3. Hampton (4)
4. South Fayette (6)
5. Montour (8)
6. Moon (NR)
7. Latrobe (7)
8. Oakland Catholic (3)
9. Armstrong (5)
10. Mars (9)
Out: Franklin Regional
Class 3A Players of the Week
Lauren Atwell, middle hitter, senior, Mars
Emma Blair, middle hitter, senior, Latrobe
Bella Bowers, outside hitter, senior, South Fayette
Class 2A
1. Freeport (last week: 1)
2. Avonworth (3)
3. Shenango (2)
4. Laurel (4)
5. Quaker Valley (NR)
6. Neshannock (8)
7. Central Valley (9)
8. South Park (7)
9. Fort Cherry (NR)
10. Deer Lakes (NR)
Out: Beaver, Seton LaSalle, Hopewell
Class 2A Players of the Week
Elliot Oliphant, middle hitter, senior, South Park
Katelyn Clark, middle hitter, junior, Quaker Valley
Chloe List, outside hitter, junior, Beaver
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin (last week: 1)
2. Union (3)
3. Serra Catholic (2)
4. Frazier (5)
5. Greensburg Central Catholic (4)
6. Mapletown (7)
7. Carmichaels (6)
8. Leechburg (8)
9. Beaver County Christian (9)
10. Eden Christian (NR)
Out: South Side
Class A Players of the Week
Ella Casandra, setter, senior, Union
Keira Kozlowski, outside hitter, senior, Bishop Canevin
Addison Cranston, opposite, sophomore, Eden Christian
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
