North Catholic tops Class 3A in latest WPIAL girls volleyball coaches rankings

Tuesday, September 6, 2022 | 9:49 AM

WPIAL section play begins for girls volleyball Tuesday evening, and leading into the numerous matchups on the docket, the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its Week 2 top-10 rankings.

There was movement in each classification after the first week of matches and weekend tournaments.

Three of the four rankings leaders — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held their positions.

North Catholic, No. 2 in Class 3A last week, moved to No. 1, trading places with Thomas Jefferson.

The Jaguars split nonsection matches last week, defeating Peters Township, 3-1, before falling in five sets to Class 3A No. 3 Hampton.

All 122 WPIAL girls volleyball head coaches have the opportunity to cast a ballot for each week’s top 10 rankings.

The first Players of the Week selections also have been released. The honorees are selected by the association based on coaches’ nominations.

Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association

Top-10 Rankings – Week 2

Class 4A

1. North Allegheny (last week: 1)

2. Shaler (2)

3. Seneca Valley (5)

4. Pine-Richland (3)

5. Bethel Park (4)

6. Upper St. Clair (6)

7. Penn-Trafford (8)

8. Hempfield (7)

9. North Hills (NR)

10. Butler (NR)

Out: Canon-McMillan, Peters Township

Class 4A Players of the Week

Mailea Hufnagel, outside hitter, senior, Peters Township

Sara Olson, libero, senior, Norwin

Jenna Dominek, setter, junior, North Hills

Class 3A

1. North Catholic (last week: 2)

2. Thomas Jefferson (1)

3. Hampton (4)

4. South Fayette (6)

5. Montour (8)

6. Moon (NR)

7. Latrobe (7)

8. Oakland Catholic (3)

9. Armstrong (5)

10. Mars (9)

Out: Franklin Regional

Class 3A Players of the Week

Lauren Atwell, middle hitter, senior, Mars

Emma Blair, middle hitter, senior, Latrobe

Bella Bowers, outside hitter, senior, South Fayette

Class 2A

1. Freeport (last week: 1)

2. Avonworth (3)

3. Shenango (2)

4. Laurel (4)

5. Quaker Valley (NR)

6. Neshannock (8)

7. Central Valley (9)

8. South Park (7)

9. Fort Cherry (NR)

10. Deer Lakes (NR)

Out: Beaver, Seton LaSalle, Hopewell

Class 2A Players of the Week

Elliot Oliphant, middle hitter, senior, South Park

Katelyn Clark, middle hitter, junior, Quaker Valley

Chloe List, outside hitter, junior, Beaver

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin (last week: 1)

2. Union (3)

3. Serra Catholic (2)

4. Frazier (5)

5. Greensburg Central Catholic (4)

6. Mapletown (7)

7. Carmichaels (6)

8. Leechburg (8)

9. Beaver County Christian (9)

10. Eden Christian (NR)

Out: South Side

Class A Players of the Week

Ella Casandra, setter, senior, Union

Keira Kozlowski, outside hitter, senior, Bishop Canevin

Addison Cranston, opposite, sophomore, Eden Christian

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

