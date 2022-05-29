North Catholic’s Nicolas Scheller wins state tennis title

By:

Saturday, May 28, 2022 | 8:11 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Nicolas Scheller plays in the WPIAL Class 2A singles tennis championship match April 13.

North Catholic senior Nicolas Scheller won a state tennis championship in emphatic fashion Saturday, sweeping past District 1 champion Toby Frantz of Faith Christian Academy, 6-0, 6-0, in the Class 2A finals in Hershey.

Scheller became North Catholic’s first tennis state champion. He’s the first WPIAL player to win a boys singles title since Robby Shymansky of Fox Chapel in 2019 and the first in Class 2A since Luke Ross of Sewickley Academy won back to back in 2015-16.

The title caps an amazing run for Scheller, who never came close to going to three sets in a postseason match. In the WPIAL Section 3-2A tournament, he won 44 of 46 games played. At the WPIAL tournament, he won 44 of 48. At states, he won 48 of 53.

That’s a total of 12 matches with a combined game score of 136-11.

In Class 2A doubles, Scheller’s North Catholic teammates, Brody Golla and Alex Garvey, earned a runner-up finish. They defeated Aravind Turaga and Nathan Kisiel of Fairview, 6-4, 6-1, before falling to District 2 champions Kyle and Tucker Chesman of Dallas, 6-1, 6-1, in the finals.

In Class 3A singles, South Fayette’s Jake Patterson also took silver. He cruised past Justin Xu of Conestoga in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-1, but fell to District 6 champion David Lindsay of Central Mountain in a three-set battle, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

In Class 3A doubles, David Mnuskin and Sam Bitzer of Shady Side Academy dropped a pair of matches Saturday and finished fourth.

Tags: North Catholic