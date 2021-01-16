North Journal notebook: North Allegheny wrestlers start strong at host invitational

Saturday, January 16, 2021

North Allegheny's Dylan Coy wrestles South Park's Joey Fischer at the 2020 Allegheny County Tournament at Fox Chapel High School on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

North Allegheny welcomed eight wrestling teams to the Wright Automotive Invitational on Jan. 9.

The season-opening individual tournament gave the Tigers a chance to gain some much-needed match experience after enduring a mandated three-week shutdown by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Wrestlers from Burrell, Fort LeBoeuf, Fox Chapel, Hempfield, Hickory, Southmoreland, Thomas Jefferson and Trinity competed, along with the host Tigers.

Three North Allegheny wrestlers claimed titles — junior Dylan Coy at 120 pounds, senior Max Stedeford at 145 and senior Brady Leczo at 215.

Coy had two first-period pins and scored a 6-0 decision over Hempfield’s Ethan Lebin in the finals.

Stedeford earned a 17-2 technical fall, 2-0 decision and then pinned Hickory’s Carter Gill in 3:16 in the finals.

Leczo scored three pins, including in the finals against Trinity’s Ty Banco in 5:32.

Eight other Tigers earned top three finishes.

Senior Collin McCorkle, a transfer student from Arizona, finished second at 160 pounds.

Taking third were Casey Walker (106), Nick Gorman (126), Nathan Monteparte (132), Brad Stipetich (138), A.J. Rohan (152), Travis Stipetich (172) and Luke Rumpler (285).

NH wrestling starts 2-0

The North Hills wrestling team scored a pair of wins to open the season Jan. 9. The Indians defeated Highlands, 48-24, and Penn Hills, 54-11.

Mica Lee (106 pounds), Giavonie Schipani (113), Scott Ross (145), Ethan Mikovitz (172) and Lucas Palermo (215) all had pins against Highlands.

North Hills won nine bouts by forfeit against Penn Hills.

NH boys basketball pause

Members of the North Hills boys basketball team are in quarantine after a member of the coaching staff tested positive for covid-19.

The coach, who was last with the team Jan. 9 and developed symptoms the next day, received a positive test Jan. 11. The program will be shut down until Jan. 20.

The freshmen and junior varsity boys basketball teams also were shut down until Jan. 20.

The Indians are off to an 0-2 start, including a 0-1 mark in Section 1-6A. They lost to North Allegheny, 82-79, on Jan. 8, and Upper St. Clair, 81-49, on Jan. 9.

Games against Butler, Hampton, Hempfield and Seneca Valley have been postponed while the team is quarantined.

Strong start for NA girls

The top-ranked North Allegheny girls basketball team won a pair of games to open its season Jan. 8-9 and another last Tuesday. The Tigers beat Butler, 75-47, in a Section 1-6A game and topped Upper St. Clair, 65-41, in nonsection play. They then rolled past Shaler, 70-14, in a section game.

Paige Morningstar had 19 points, and Lizzy Groetsch and Jasmine Timmerson each scored 17 against Butler.

Timmerson had 20 and Groetsch 19 against USC. Groetsch (18), Kellie McConnell (15) and Emma Fischer (13) led the way against Shaler.

