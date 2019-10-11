Norwin cross country teams send 5 to WCCA medals stand

Friday, October 11, 2019 | 5:28 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Jake Tarosky reacts after crossing the finish line first overall in the boys’ varsity race during the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association’s cross country championships on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at the cross country course located at Westmoreland County Community College’s campus.

The Norwin boys cross country team turned in an impressive performance at the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association meet last week.

And the Knights did it with one of their top runners, junior Alex Jubert, sidelined with an injury.

“We were upset the Alex wasn’t running,” senior Dominic Spatolisano said. “That meant we all had to step up, and we did.”

The Knights had four medalists with senior Jacob Tarosky winning the county title on the Westmoreland County Community College course in a time of 16 minutes, 18.5 seconds.

Spatolisano finished third running 16:47.2. He was edged by Greensburg Salem senior Noah Calisti, who ran 16:45.1.

The other Knights medalists were junior John Dodaro, who placed 11th in 17:22.3, and Luke Weyandt, who was 12th in 17:30.3.

Just missing a medal was senior Nicholas Shavel (16th, 17:38.4). Also running were Dominic DeMaro (18th, 17:39.2) and Harrison Barnett (3th, 18:41.1).

“The boys ran well together and came together with Alex out,” Norwin coach Brian Fleckenstein said. “I was hoping for this type of effort.”

Fleckenstein is eyeing the WPIAL Class AAA championship Oct. 24. If Jubert returns, Fleckenstein feels his team could challenge Butler, North Allegheny, Fox Chapel and Mt. Lebanon for the team title.

“The boys race is going to be good,” Fleckenstein said. “There are a lot of great teams in the WPIAL.”

It was also a special day for Tarosky, who has overcome injuries the past couple season to win his first invitational.

“He’s worked hard, and his hard work paid off,” Fleckenstein said.

“The win should help his confidence.”

Tarosky said he was diagnosed with an iron deficiency, and now it’s under control.

“It felt good to get it done for the team,” Tarosky said. “It feels good to be running my best, and I can help the team.

“If we get everyone healthy, the sky is the limit for us. We have a lot of seniors on the team, so the focus is in the immediate future. With the WPIALs coming up, the goal is to do well there and get the team to Hershey.”

While the boys are shining, this is a rebuilding year for the girls.

Senior Katelyn Plassio was the only girl to earn a medal. She placed ninth running 20:42.3.

The other girls to compete were sophomore Madison Butina (26th, 22:00.1), senior Allison Plassio (28th, 22:05.6), Madison Pesi (29th, 22:10.2), sophomore Triniti Joy (31st, 22:27.3), sophomore Alexandra Walton (33rd, 22:35.4) and sophomore Katherine Dansak (42nd, 23:17.5).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

