Norwin investigates on-court incident between basketball coach, opposing player

Thursday, January 14, 2021 | 8:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin boys basketball coach Buddy Valinsky works with his team during practice Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Norwin High School.

The WPIAL won’t seek to discipline Norwin’s boys basketball coach for an on-court incident with a player since the school district has already addressed the issue.

“We let schools take responsibility for what goes on,” WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said Thursday.

In last week’s loss at Central Catholic, two Vikings players collided and then made contact with Norwin coach Buddy Valinsky, who had his back to the court. In video streamed online, Valinsky turns and appears to push one of the players away, drawing a technical foul.

Valinsky was not ejected and remained on the bench. However, he did not coach Tuesday when Norwin hosted Seton LaSalle. It’s unclear if Valinsky was suspended.

Norwin athletic director Mike Burrell referred questions to the district’s administration. A Norwin spokesperson said the district was investigating.

“Norwin School District is aware of an incident involving a Norwin coach at Friday’s basketball game at Central Catholic High School,” Director of Communications and Development Jonathan Szish said in a statement. “The District has begun an investigation into the matter. Since this is a personnel matter, no additional information can be provided at this time.”

Valinsky declined comment.

Norwin is scheduled to host Fox Chapel on Friday. This is Valinsky’s second season at Norwin. He previously coached 12 seasons at Allderdice in the Pittsburgh City League, posting a 226-97 record there.

Norwin is 1-1 this season.

Staff writer Bill Beckner Jr. contributed.

