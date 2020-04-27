Norwin lineman Giansante gets 5th college offer

With the status of summer college football prospect camps uncertain because of the coronavirus, Anthony Giansante was not sure what to expect with his recruiting.

These are fluctuating times.

The Norwin junior football lineman, however, took pride in the fact he had built equity through his efforts in last year’s camps — last spring, before the world changed.

The NCAA announced college coaches could not have in-person contact with recruits until after May 31 of this year, so Giansante did not know what might happen next in terms of scholarship offers. It was plausible they still could emerge, but they were not guaranteed, at least not as they had come traditionally.

But he got his answer, in the form of five offers.

“With recruiting, you never really know,” said Giansante, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive tackle. “I had a good junior season and was invited to a lot of junior days and camps, so I was hoping for offers to come.”

Sacred Heart, a FCS school in Fairfield, Conn., is the latest to offer Giansante. He has one FBS offer, from Western Kentucky, and three additional FCS opportunities — Bryant, Columbia and Dartmouth.

He has been interacting virtually with schools.

“It certainly has been a unique situation, but I am adapting by doing a lot of online research about the programs,” Giasante said. “And I am keeping in touch with all of the coaches showing interest.”

A two-year starter for the Knights, Giansante also played come defensive line last season.

“He has very good grades, leads by example, has an excellent frame and has an outstanding work ethic,” Norwin coach Dave Brozeski said. “Anthony has film versus some very good competition with the teams that we have played (in Class 6A), and he has many of the boxes checked that colleges look for with offensive linemen.”

At-home training has taken an adjustment for many athletes who can’t find a gym at which to lift weights and train. But that is not the case for Giansante.

“I am lucky enough to have a home gym so I have been working out every day,” he said. “I also have been going to the park and running hills and working on footwork.”

Schools like Giansante’s mobility and quickness, along with how he finishes plays and completes tackles.

“I have been told I will probably be an offensive guard in college but also have the length to be a tackle,” he said.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

