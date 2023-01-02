Norwin’s Anna DeFazio to run at St. Francis (Pa.)

By:

Sunday, January 1, 2023 | 4:16 PM

Submitted Norwin senior Anna DeFazio

What were your goals when you were 8 years old?

Anna DeFazio said she eyed a college track and field career at that age.

Yes, she was that determined to run down her dream.

She never took her eyes off the road and now, she has achieved her goal.

The Norwin senior will continue running track and field and cross country at Saint Francis (Pa.) in Loretto.

She signed a letter of intent earlier this month.

“Since I started running competitively,” she said of her goal. “Saint Francis was the best overall decision for me. I really love coach (Doug) Hoover, and the team environment was unlike any other school I visited. I immediately felt like I would fit in really well there.”

DeFazio, an 800-meter specialist, missed last season with a hip issue that cause inflammation in her knees but plans to compete as a senior.

She also considered Loyola (Md.), Robert Morris and Mount St. Mary’s.

DeFazio finished 13th in the WPIAL in the 800 as a sophomore.

In cross country, she was 51st at the WPIAL meet and 60th in the PIAA race.

She said she is open to trying other events at the next level as she gets acclimated to the Northeast Conference.

“I can definitely see that happening in college,” she said.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Norwin