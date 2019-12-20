Norwin’s Federovich commits to Bucknell for track and field

Friday, December 20, 2019 | 6:55 PM

Norwin's Matt Federovich will run track at Bucknell.

It was a tough decision, but Norwin senior Matt Federovich committed to the Bucknell men’s track and field team next season.

Federovich, 17, also was recruited for soccer.

“Although I do love (soccer) and had a successful high school career, I am just as happy to be able to continue competing in track,” he said.

Federovich said he chose Bucknell because of its prestigious academic reputation. He plans to study psychology or marketing.

According to athletic.net, Federovich holds the Norwin record in the boys long jump with a mark of 22 feet, 2.75 inches. He ranks third in the 300-meter hurdles (41.31 seconds) and fourth in the 100 (11.71).

He also is among the top 20 all-time performers in the 200 meters (24.16), triple jump (40-6) and four relay teams. The 400 relay (44.45) and 1,600 relay (3:30.35) rank sixth and seventh.

Bucknell coach Kevin Donner said Federovich will add depth to the Bison’s jump squad.

“His marks fit well into our program, as well as the Patriot League,” Donner said. “We believe he is hungry and has the mindset to improve as an athlete.”

Norwin coach Brian Fleckenstein said Federovich would be an asset to the Bucknell program.

“In college, he will probably compete in multiple events and possibly even decathlon,” Fleckenstein said. “He will be a key member of a talented team this spring that will contend for a WPIAL title and some individual titles.”

The Knights made it to the semifinals of the WPIAL Class AAA team championship meet last season.

Fleckenstein said Federovich is a gifted athlete.

“He’s strong, runs fast, jumps far, does flip throw-ins for soccer and is gifted with coordination and foot speed,” Fleckenstein said. “Matt would excel at whatever sports he chooses to do.”

A forward and four-year starter, the 5-foot-11 Federovich helped the Norwin boys soccer team to the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals this season.

He said he had offers from Division II and III schools to compete in soccer and track and field.

Federovich comes from athletic stock. His mother, Laurie, swam for Clarion and was the Division II champion in the women’s 100-yard butterfly in 1995.

Federovich said among his goals at Bucknell is to be a national qualifier.

Federovich is the second Knight to commit to the Bison in the past two years. Lexi Gray is a freshman jumper on the women’s team. Donner said Gray is recovering from a knee injury and needed four to five months of rehab.

“We expect her to be cleared by February,” Donner said. “At that time, we plan to bring her up slowly and hope to have her for the outdoor season.”

Federovich and Gray will be among four former Knights on Division I teams. Emily Brozeski and Jessica Kolesar are freshmen at Duquesne and Cornell, respectively.

“(Norwin assistants) Tim Van Horn, Thom Swenson and Megan Duncan are the best trio of sprints and jumps coaches in the WPIAL,” Fleckenstein said. “It’s no surprise, with Matt, there will be four of their athletes competing in NCAA Division I.”

Fleckenstein expects more athletes to commit to colleges this winter.

