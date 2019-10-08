Norwin’s Kendro gives verbal commitment to Tennessee

Tuesday, October 8, 2019 | 7:19 PM

An impressive workout at a summer showcase will afford Jake Kendro the opportunity to showcase his talents at the highest level of college baseball.

The sophomore middle-infielder from Norwin began drawing interest from Tennessee after coaches saw him at a Perfect Game event in July in Georgia.

An offer followed and on Tuesday, Kendro decided his future is with the Volunteers.

He gave Tennessee a verbal commitment.

Kendro, recruited as a shortstop, also had offers from Missouri, Virginia Tech and Xavier.

He said schools like his power and quick hands.

“It’s always been my goal to play at the highest level of college baseball,” Kendro said. “With the SEC I will be competing against some of the best teams in the country.”

I am proud and excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee! I want to thank my family, coaches, and my friends who have supported me throughout this process. Go Vols???? pic.twitter.com/QOM1wgiAm7 — Jake Kendro (@JakeKendro) October 8, 2019

Kendro is the second Norwin player to choose a Division I program in less than a month. Junior Alex Gabauer committed to Penn last month.

“I chose the Vols because of their beautiful campus, coaching staff, they are in the SEC — and I wanted to play at a high level,” Kendro said.

Norwin has produced 18 Division I players in 16 seasons under coach Mike Liebdzinski and his staff.

“He has all the physical skills required to play the game at a high level,” Liebdzinski said. “Most raw power I’ve seen at Norwin at his age other than (JJ) Matijevic. Most athletic other than (Max) McDowell. He has all the tools. He is still learning but definitely has a chance to be a good one.”

Kendro and Matijevic are the only players to start as freshmen at Norwin under Liebdzinski.

Flood City Elite coach Mike Finley also sees long-term potential in Kendro, one of his travel players.

“He’s a great kid and has busted his tail over the past year and a half to get where he’s at,” Finley said.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

