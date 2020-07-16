Norwin’s Kurtis Phipps, Hempfield’s Olivia Persin earn top honors at Driscoll awards
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 | 9:35 PM
The wait is over.
After a more than 2½-month delay, the winners of the Excellence Award were presented Wednesday at the 64th annual Westmoreland County Scholar-Athlete banquet hosted by Judge John J. Driscoll.
Hempfield’s Olivia Person and Norwin’s Kurtis Phipps were surprised. Maybe even shocked.
Persin, a three-sport standout, and Phipps, who became the school’s first PIAA wrestling champion, sounded humbled when they heard their names.
They were voted as the winners by the 18 athletic directors from the high schools in the county. The committee looks at the academic and athletic achievements of each nominee and selects 12 finalists and the two winners.
The other finalists were Mt. Pleasant’s Heather Gardner and Jacob Johnson; Kiski Area’s Jack Blumer; Greensburg Central Catholic’s Nate Ward; Penn-Trafford’s Gabe Dunlap and Corina Paszek; Hempfield’s Dillon Ferretti; Latrobe’s Rachel Harter; Ligonier Valley’s Jane Garver; and Southmoreland’s Riley Comforti.
“It was just an honor being named for my accomplishments,” Persin said. “I was not expecting this.
“I don’t try to put myself higher than what I actually am. So see all the other candidates up for this award, it was a big shock to me.”
Phipps said he was equally as shocked upon hearing his name.
“It’s pretty cool to be named. I didn’t expect to be a finalist, honestly,” he said. “It was awesome. A lot of people respect wrestling and to even see how hard it is to be a one-sport athlete. Going through the list of candidates and their credentials, there were three-sport and four-sport athletes.
“I was wondering how are kids able to do that. I was honored to be the one this year.”
Because of the covid-19 pandemic, the banquet was postponed from the original date of April 28. There were 11 scholar-athletes who could not attend.
Hempfield track coach Ron Colland won the John and Michael Ferrante Memorial Award, given to a person who promotes high school athletics.
