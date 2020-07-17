Norwin’s Nick Fleming catching eye of Division I baseball programs

Friday, July 17, 2020 | 12:01 AM

Tribune-Review Norwin’s Nick Fleming (3) is congratulated by coach Mike Liebdzinski after hitting a three-run homer against Plum on May 3, 2019.

Nick Fleming did not have a junior baseball season at Norwin because the PIAA canceled fall athletics due to health concerns over the coronavirus.

But that hasn’t stopped him from drawing attention from college programs.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound incoming senior received a pair of Division I scholarship offers this week, from Gardner Webb (N.C.) and Mount St. Mary’s (Md.).

His exposure of late has happened one state over.

Fleming, a corner infielder and outfielder, plays in the Ohio Class B 18-U Summer League in Youngstown for team Creekside Fitness. Schools seem to like him as an outfielder.

Fleming said Gardner Webb, which offered first, started recruiting him about two months ago.

Academic and recent on-field success, Fleming said, played a role in his recruitment — in lieu of a 2020 high school season.

“My grades, class rank and SAT was a key factor in the offer(s),” he said. “Also, my performance (in the 2019) high school season and this summer.”

Norwin coach Mike Liebdzinski said Fleming showed promise when he came into the program.

“We always thought he had the potential to be D-1,” Liebdzinski said. “It depended on how he progressed.”

A three-sport athlete, Fleming also plays football and basketball. He is in line to succeed star Jack Salopek as the Knights’ quarterback this fall.

Football also could be his route to college. He already has had interest from Penn.

“As of right now, I don’t have a specific sport I want to play in college,” Fleming said. “I want to keep my options open until I know for sure what I want to play. I would like to see what this football season brings.”

After a great phone call with @CoachJChester, I’m excited to announce I’ve received a Division 1 baseball offer to play at Gardner-Webb University. Thanks to Coach Chester for this amazing opportunity!! pic.twitter.com/v41T7MxxdM — Nick Fleming (@nickfleming03) July 17, 2020

After another great phone call, I’m proud to announce my second Division 1 baseball offer to play at Mount St. Mary’s University. Thanks to Coach Thomson for a great opportunity!! pic.twitter.com/TL64a5Yola — Nick Fleming (@nickfleming03) July 17, 2020

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

