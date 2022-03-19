Optimistic Monessen softball team eager to improve on last season

Saturday, March 19, 2022 | 4:31 PM

Coming off a two-win season, with one of the victories via forfeit, the Monessen softball team isn’t entering its upcoming schedule with unrealistic expectations.

But the Greyhounds are trying to exhibit the unbridled enthusiasmthird-year coach Mia Emiliani exudes.

“I think our expectations as always are to do better than the season before,” said the upbeat Emiliani, who joined the program as an assistant in 2019 before taking over a year later in a season wiped out during the early stages of the covid pandemic. “The close games that we had last year, we need to change the scoreboard on those. We need to do better, work better and the team will be better.”

Monessen finished 2-14, with a 2-8 mark in Section 2-A, which includes Greensburg Central Catholic and former PIAA champion West Greene.

It’s a difficult league, but the recent tough times haven’t created participation problems as Monessen fields 16 healthy players and awaits the return of a potential contributor from injury.

“I was a little nervous with numbers during the offseason. It’s definitely a concern being a small school,” Emiliani said. “Going into December, we didn’t have great numbers when we were starting conditioning, but by the end of February, our numbers were good.”

The arrival of five players from Monessen’s PIAA-playoff qualifying girls basketball team brought an influx of depth, which could lead to more wins this season.

Adding to the win column could depend on the development of a pair of new pitchers: sophomore Sidney Campbell and junior Diana Thomas. They will replace the graduated Hannah Yorty, a three-year starter who now plays at Division III Waynesburg.

Emiliani likes the athleticism of both pitching prospects, who can play multiple infield positions when not inside the circle.

They will be paired with senior catcher Loni Scott, a returning starter. Other returning starters are Kinsey Wilson (1B), Abby Rhome (3B), Olivia Cooper (OF/3B) and infielder Hailey Johnson.

Monessen will find out how things mesh when it opens the season Friday at Carmichaels. Section play begins March 28 at Jefferson-Morgan.

“Probably our biggest thing is cleaning up defensively,” Emiliani said. “We have some younger girls who need to fill roles, and we made some errors last year that set us back. Finding our defense would be a game-changer. Next we need solid hits. We made contact last year but not enough solid contact, and when we had it, it often was right at somebody.

“As a whole, there’s a lot we need to work on, but we’re willing to do it.”

