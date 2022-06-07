Penn-Trafford lineman Joe Enick verbally commits to Central Michigan

By:

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | 3:49 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Joe Enick

A steady stream of scholarship offers have followed Joe Enick since late March. More were likely to come this summer.

But the football lineman from Penn-Trafford decided it was time to highlight his favorite one.

Enick gave a verbal commitment to play at Central Michigan of the Mid-American Conference.

The mullet-wearing junior, who has one more season to play in Harrison City, was wowed by his visit to the campus of a Division I program that he feels fits him well.

“What made me choose Central Michigan was the people,” Enick said. “I felt welcomed and at home, to say the least. They have an outstanding coaching staff full of great people and experience. It is an outstanding program with the academics that I need to succeed past football in life. The atmosphere just walking through the doors and even meeting some of the alums at the hotel my first night, it’s like a great big family. It’s truly a great place.”

Thank you to the coaches for giving me an opportunity to play for their programs! Thank you to my family, coaches, & teammates for all of your support! After careful consideration, I am fully committed to Central Michigan University!! #FireUpChips @CMU_Football @ptwarriorfb pic.twitter.com/R5uJtqV6zw — Joseph Enick (@JosephEnick3) June 6, 2022

Enick (6-foot-3, 290 pounds) was recruited by the Chippewas as an interior lineman but could end up at center. That is where he played for the Warriors last season during WPIAL and PIAA championship runs.

He said he committed before his senior season to clear the road. He is one of several Penn-Trafford players attracting college attention.

“I wanted to get the process over with so that I could focus on the team,” he said.

While he said Central Michigan was his “No. 1 the whole time,” Enick’s other offers came from St. Francis (Pa.), Fordham, Buffalo, Georgetown, Youngstown State, The Citadel, Bucknell, Eastern Michigan, Lehigh, Maine, Monmouth, Duquesne, Miami (Ohio) and Albany.

Enick also is a good wrestler for the Warriors. His football coach, John Ruane, thinks that sport has complemented football well.

“He is the best finisher we’ve had up front and is really competitive,” Ruane said. “A lot of that comes from his wrestling background.”

The recruiting process has been a team effort for Enick, who has relied on an inner circle of support to come to terms with his final choice.

“I appreciate everyone who got me to this point,” he said. “My parents, first of all, and my grandparents. And all my coaches and trainers who helped shape me into the ballplayer I am today.”

As for the mullet, one of his defining characteristics, Enick said get used to it.

“I just (formed) the mullet one day during covid and it became part of me,” he said. “It’s here to stay.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Penn-Trafford