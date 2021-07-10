Parade of champions: WPIAL winners from the 2020-21 school year

By:

Saturday, July 10, 2021 | 5:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Deer Lakes boys soccer team celebrates with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Shady Side Academy, 2-1, in the Class AA final Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at North Allegheny. Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Jeannette celebrates after beating Clairton 45-14 following their game on Nov. 14, 2020. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Burrell’s A.J. Corrado embraces head coach Josh Shields after winning the state championship against opponent Avery Bassett of Midd-West in the 160-pound championship final during the PIAA wrestling championships on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mt Pleasant celebrates with the trophy after beating Mid Valley in the PIAA Class 3A Girls Softball Championship on Friday, June18, 2021 at Beard Field in University Park Pa. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Piper Coffield (11) celebrates with teammates after defeating Villa Joseph Marie, 2-0, in the PIAA Class 3A girls soccer state championship game Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Hersheypark Stadium. Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Christina Shi competes in the WPIAL Girls 3A Diving Championship at North Allegheny Senior High School on Feb. 27, 2021. Previous Next

A look at athletes and teams that brought home WPIAL or PIAA gold during the 2020-21 school year:

WPIAL TEAM CHAMPIONS

FALL

Football

6A – Central Catholic

5A – Pine-Richland

4A – Thomas Jefferson

3A – Central Valley

2A – Beaver Falls

A – Jeannette

Boys Soccer

4A – Seneca Valley

3A – Mars

2A – Deer Lakes

A – Greensburg Central Catholic

Girls Soccer

4A – North Allegheny

3A – Mars

2A – North Catholic

A – Greensburg Central Catholic

Girls Volleyball

4A – North Allegheny

3A – Franklin Regional

2A – North Catholic

A – Bishop Canevin

Boys Golf

3A – Franklin Regional

2A – Sewickley Academy

Girls Golf

3A – Peters Township

2A – Greensburg Central Catholic

Boys Cross Country

3A – North Allegheny

2A – Greensburg Salem

A – Winchester Thurston

Girls Cross Country

3A – North Allegheny

2A – North Catholic

A – Mohawk

Girls Tennis

3A – Latrobe

2A – Knoch

Field Hockey

3A – Pine-Richland

2A – Penn-Trafford

A – Shady Side Academy

WINTER

Boys Basketball

6A – Upper St. Clair

5A – New Castle

4A – Lincoln Park

3A – Ellwood City

2A – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

A – Bishop Canevin

Girls Basketball

6A – North Allegheny

5A – Chartiers Valley

4A – Beaver

3A – Mohawk

2A – Neshannock

A – Rochester

Wrestling

3A – Waynesburg

2A – Burrell

Boys Swimming

3A – Upper. St. Clair

2A – Hampton

Girls Swimming

3A – North Allegheny

2A – Northgate

Competitive Spirit

3A large varsity – Hempfield

3A small varsity – South Fayette

Co-ed – Butler

2A large varsity – Neshannock

2A small varsity – Ringgold

Rifle

Hempfield

Gymnastics

Central Valley

Boys Bowling

North Allegheny

Girls Bowling

Butler

Ice Hockey

PIHL

Class 3A – North Allegheny

Class 2A – Baldwin

Class A – Indiana

SPRING

Baseball

6A – North Allegheny

5A – Franklin Regional

4A – New Castle

3A – Hopewell

2A – Shenango

A – Union

Softball

6A – Bethel Park

5A – North Hills

4A – Beaver

3A – Mt. Pleasant

2A – Laurel

A – West Greene

Boys Track

3A – Butler

2A – Riverside

Girls Track

3A – Butler

2A – Mohawk

Boys Tennis

3A – Shady Side Academy

2A – Quaker Valley

Boys Volleyball

3A – North Allegheny

2A – Seton LaSalle

Boys Lacrosse

3A – North Allegheny

2A – Mars

Girls Lacrosse

3A – Shady Side Academy

2A – Mars

WPIAL INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS

FALL

Boys Golf

3A – Justin Scally, Moon

2A – Tim Fitzgerald, Sewickley Academy

Girls Golf

3A – Lindsey Powanda, Mt. Lebanon

2A – Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley

Boys Cross Country

3A – CJ Singelton, Butler

2A – Mike Formica, Knoch

A – Patrick Malone, Winchester Thurston

Girls Cross-Country

3A – Mia Cochran, Moon

2A – Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville

A – Carmen Medvit, Shenango

Girls Tennis

3A singles – Mia Gorman, Bethel Park

3A doubles – Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township

2A singles – Laura Greb, Knoch

2A doubles – Brooke Bauer/Ally Bauer, Knoch

WINTER

Wrestling

Class 3A

106: Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley

113: Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe

120: Dylan Coy, North Allegheny

126: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional

132: Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley

138: Cole Homet, Waynesburg

145: Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg

152: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley

160: Cole Spencer, Pine Richland

172: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg

189: Justin Hart, Hampton

215: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon

285: Isaiah Vance, Hempfield

Class 2A

106: Cooper Hornack, Burrell

113: Chris Vargo, Bentworth

120: Niko Ferra, Burrell

126: Joey Fischer, South Park

132: Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant

138: Ian Oswalt, Burrell

145: Kenny Duschek, Blackhawk

152: Grant Mackay, Laurel

160: AJ Corrado, Burrell

172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier

189: Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley

215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant

285: Mitch Miles, Laurel

Boys Swimming

3A

200 medley relay: Upper St. Clair (Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, Josh Matheny, Jason Zhang, Daniel Wang)

200 freestyle: Andrew Holmes, Gateway

200 IM: Daniel Simoes, 1:50.86

50 freestyle: Ben Borvendeg, Butler, 20.95

100 butterfly: David Bocci, Butler, 48.94

200 freestyle relay: Upper St. Clair (Daniel Wang, Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, Ethan Neal, Ryan Senchyshak)

100 freestyle: Joshua Bogniard, North Hills

500 freestyle: David Bocci, Butler, 4:31.81

100 backstroke: Joshua Bogniard, North Hills

100 breaststroke: Josh Matheny, Upper St. Clair

400 freestyle relay: Seneca Valley (Kevin Donaldson, Gavin Blazer, Haihan Xu, Daniel Simoes)

Diving: David Manelis, Fox Chapel

2A

200 medley relay: Hampton (Ben Sheets, Ethan Apalski, Will Retsch, Richie Donato)

200 freestyle: Kyle Thome, Indiana

200 IM: Will Retsch, Hampton

50 freestyle: Conner McBeth, Neshannock/Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon

100 butterfly: Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon

200 freestyle relay: Riverside (Joseph Roth, Graham Kralic, Sam Kline, Alexander Roth)

100 freestyle: Conner McBeth, Neshannock

500 freestyle: Kyle Thome, Indiana

100 backstroke: Joseph Roth, Riverside

100 breaststroke: Henry Miller, Southmoreland

400 freestyle relay: Riverside (Alexander Roth, Hayden Panek, Ryan Turner, Joseph Roth)

Diving: Cole O’Connor, South Park

Girls Swimming

3A

200 medley relay: Fox Chapel (Talia Bugel, Sophie Shao, Rei Sperry, Vivian Shao)

200 freestyle: Taylor Connors, Upper St. Clair

200 IM: Molly Smyers, North Allegheny

50 freestyle: Kaitlyn Connors, Upper St. Clair

100 butterfly: Sophie Shao, Fox Chapel

200 freestyle relay: Upper St. Clair (Kaitlyn Connors, Abby Rutkowski, Amanda Aidar, Taylor Connors)

100 freestyle: Taylor Connors, Upper St. Clair

500 freestyle: Molly Smyers, North Allegheny

100 backstroke: Talia Bugel, Fox Chapel

100 breaststroke: Edie Sawyer, Seneca Valley

400 freestyle relay: North Allegheny (Molly Smyers, Isabella Dietz, Olivia Kisow, Lexi Sundgren)

Diving: Christina Shi, North Allegheny

2A

200 medley relay: Quaker Valley (Isabel Huang, Rena Gilligan, Emily Connors, Ella Fuener)

200 freestyle: Maeve Kelley, Shady Side Academy

200 IM: Ella Menear, Mapletown

50 freestyle: Katie Jackovic, South Park

100 butterfly: Brittney Carmazzi, North Catholic

200 freestyle relay: Mt. Pleasant (Reegan Brown, McKenna Mizikar, Ashlyn Hornick, Sara Jo Gardner)

100 freestyle: Katie Jackovic, South Park

500 freestyle: Maeve Kelley, Shady Side Academy

100 backstroke: Ella Menear, Mapletown

100 breaststroke: Alexis Schrecongost, Freeport

400 freestyle relay: Quaker Valley (Emily Connors, Halle Wagner, Ella Fuener, Isabel Huang)

Diving: Maggie Foley, North Catholic

Rifle

Travis Zeis, Bethel Park

Gymnastics

Diamond

All-around: Carolyn Grimm, Central Valley

Bars: Sara Eskew, Mt. Lebanon

Beam: Carolyn Grimm, Central Valley

Floor: Carolyn Grimm, Central Valley

Vault: Kayce Tomasic, Hempfield

Gold

All-around: Megan Grimm, Central Valley

Bars: Sarah Kvortek, Plum

Beam: Ella Costa, Thomas Jefferson

Floor: Ella Costa, Thomas Jefferson

Vault: Megan Grimm, Central Valley

Silver

All-around: Amber Wilson, Central Valley

Bars: Cailey Dolata, Central Valley

Beam: Olivia Sedlacek, Hopewell

Floor: Amber Wilson, Central Valley

Vault: Amber Wilson, Central Valley

Boys Bowling

WPIBL: Nick Johnson, Thomas Jefferson

Girls Bowling

WPIBL: Lydia Flanagan, Burrell

SPRING

Boys Track

3A

100: Guinness Brown, Butler

200: Guinness Brown, Butler

400: Gage Galuska, Hampton

800: Jacob Puhalla, Moon

1,600: Skyler Vavro, Butler

3,200: CJ Singleton, Butler

110 hurdles: Dontae Lewis, West Mifflin

300 hurdles: Dontae Lewis, West Mifflin

400 relay: Seneca Valley (Nick Hartman, Aiden Kutchma, Nolan Dworek, Tyler Yurich)

1,600 relay: Canon-McMillan (Trenton Jubin, Jadon Rahman, Blake Lauper, Justin Egizio)

3,200 relay: Butler (Raine Gratzmiller, Lucas Slear, Skyler Vavro, CJ Singleton)

High jump: Dane Anden, Belle Vernon

Long jump: Myles Walker, Central Valley

Triple jump: Dwayne Taylor, North Allegheny

Discus: Daniel Norris, Hempfield

Javelin: Landon Kretzer, Butler

Shot put: Daniel Norris, Hempfield

Pole vault: Tanner Barnhart, Hempfield

2A

100: Trevor Paschall, North Catholic

200: Trevor Paschall, North Catholic

400: Trevor Paschall, North Catholic

800: Colby Belczyk, Riverside

1,600: Gabe McConville, Waynesburg

3,200: Patrick Malone, Winchester Thurston

110 hurdles: Eric Anderson, South Allegheny

300 hurdles: Chase Belsterling, Fort Cherry

400 relay: North Catholic (Jack Fennell, Luke Mager, Trevor Paschall, Kyle Tipinski)

1,600 relay: Riverside (Colby Belczyk, Ty Fluharty, Noah Zelch, Brody Barton)

3,200 relay: Riverview (Amberson Bauer, Ty Laughlin, Mason Ochs, Parker Steele)

High jump: Dustin Mackall, South Side

Long jump: Amaryeh Luckey, East Allegheny

Triple jump: Amaryeh Luckey, East Allegheny

Discus: Will Patton, Shenango

Javelin: Miles Higgins, Ligonier Valley

Shot put: Mitch Miles, Laurel

Pole vault: Teddy McHale, Riverside

Girls Track

3A

100: Dani Prunzik, Upper St. Clair

200: Amy Allen, South Fayette

400: Amy Allen, South Fayette

800: Lena Barakat, Baldwin

1,600: Mia Cochran, Moon

3,200: Mia Cochran, Moon

100 hurdles: Bethany Naughton, Ambridge

300 hurdles: Emma Lehman, Butler

400 relay: South Fayette (Dea Monz, Melana Schumaker, Olivia Renk, Amanda Marquis)

1,600 relay: South Fayette (Emma Fleck, Baylee Carpenter, Amanda Marquis, Amy Allen)

3,200 relay: Pine-Richland (Natalie McLean, Elizabeth Hunkele, Meredith Price, Angelina Hunkele)

High jump: Emma Pavelek, Beaver

Long jump: Maria Owens, New Castle

Triple jump: Rayna Todero, Franklin Regional

Discus: Isabella Gera, Hempfield

Javelin: Kylie Grafton, Armstrong

Shot put: Isabella Gera, Hempfield

Pole vault: Megan Malecki, Bethel Park

2A

100: Maddie Raymond, South Park

200: Maddie Raymond, South Park

400: Mara Whalen, Fort Cherry

800: Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy

1,600: Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy

3,200: Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville

100 hurdles: Clara Barr, McGuffey

300 hurdles: Nora Johns, Quaker Valley

400 relay: Mohawk (Ariana Smiley, Paige Julian, Nadia Lape, Hannah McDanel)

1,600 relay: Quaker Valley (Francesca Courtney, Ellie Cain, Anna Cohen, Nora Johns)

3,200 relay: Avonworth/Northgate (Maggie Colenbrander, Catherine Penrod, Lindsey Hartle, Lydia Valeriano)

High jump: Tara Perry, Derry

Long jump: Nadia Lape, Mohawk

Triple jump: Nadia Lape, Mohawk

Discus: Miranda Schramm, Burgettstown

Javelin: Casey Weightman, Apollo-Ridge

Shot put: Emma Callahan, Shenango

Pole vault: Taylor Shriver, Waynesburg

Boys Tennis

3A singles – Jacob Patterson, South Fayette

3A doubles – Anup Nadesan/Advait Kulkarni, Franklin Regional

2A singles – Nicolas Scheller, North Catholic

2A doubles – Joe Toth/Ethan Bowden, South Park

PIAA TEAM CHAMPIONS

FALL

Football

5A – Pine-Richland

4A – Thomas Jefferson

3A – Central Valley

Boys Soccer

4A – Seneca Valley

3A – Mars

Girls Soccer

3A – Mars

Girls Volleyball

4A – North Allegheny

Boys Cross Country

3A – North Allegheny

Girls Cross Country

3A – North Allegheny

Girls Tennis

2A – Knoch

WINTER

Boys Basketball

2A – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Girls Basketball

6A – North Allegheny

Wrestling

3A – Waynesburg

Girls Swimming

3A – North Allegheny

Competitive Spirit

3A small varsity – South Fayette

Boys Bowling

North Allegheny

Ice Hockey

Class 2A – Baldwin

SPRING

Baseball

5A – Bethel Park

4A – New Castle

Softball

4A – Beaver

3A – Mt. Pleasant

Boys Volleyball

3A – North Allegheny

PIAA INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS

FALL

Girls Tennis

3A Doubles – Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township

Girls Cross Country

3A – Mia Cochran, Moon

A – Carmen Medvit, Shenango

WINTER

Wrestling

Class 3A

120: Mac Church, Waynesburg

132: Briar Priest, Hempfield

138: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional

145: Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg

152: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley

172: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg

Class 2A

126: Joey Fischer, South Park

152: Grant Mackay, Laurel

160: A.J. Corrado, Burrell

172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier

215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant

Boys Swimming

3A

200 medley relay: Upper St Clair (Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, Josh Matheny, Jason Zhang, Ryan Senchyshak)

200 IM: Josh Matheny, Upper St Clair

100 butterfly: David Bocci, Butler

100 backstroke: Joshua Bogniard, North Hills

100 breaststroke: Josh Matheny, Upper St Clair

Diving: David Manelis, Fox Chapel

2A

200 freestyle: Kyle Thome, Indiana

50 freestyle: Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon

100 butterfly: Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon

200 freestyle relay: Riverside (Joseph Roth, Graham Kralic, Sam Kline, Alexander Roth)

100 freestyle: Conner McBeth, Neshannock

500 freestyle: Kyle Thome, Indiana

Girls Swimming

3A

100 butterfly: Sophia Shao, Fox Chapel

Diving: Christina Shi, North Allegheny

2A

100 backstroke: Ella Menear, Mapletown

SPRING

Boys Track

3A

300 hurdles: Dontae Lewis, West Mifflin

Discus: Daniel Norris, Hempfield

2A

200: Trevor Paschall, North Catholic

800: Colby Belczyk, Riverside

1,600: Carson McCoy, Deer Lakes

1,600 relay: Riverside (Alden Wetzel, Brody Barton, Ty Fluharty, Colby Belczyk)

Girls Track

3A

1,600: Mia Cochran, Moon

3,200: Mia Cochran, Moon

400 relay: South Fayette (Amy Allen, Olivia Renk, Melana Schumaker, Amanda Marquis)

2A

100: Maddie Raymond, South Park

800: Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy

1,600: Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy

3,200: Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville

300 hurdles: Nora Johns, Quaker Valley

Pole vault: Taylor Shriver, Waynesburg