Parade of champions: WPIAL winners from the 2020-21 school year
By:
Saturday, July 10, 2021 | 5:03 PM
A look at athletes and teams that brought home WPIAL or PIAA gold during the 2020-21 school year:
WPIAL TEAM CHAMPIONS
FALL
Football
6A – Central Catholic
5A – Pine-Richland
4A – Thomas Jefferson
3A – Central Valley
2A – Beaver Falls
A – Jeannette
Boys Soccer
4A – Seneca Valley
3A – Mars
2A – Deer Lakes
A – Greensburg Central Catholic
Girls Soccer
4A – North Allegheny
3A – Mars
2A – North Catholic
A – Greensburg Central Catholic
Girls Volleyball
4A – North Allegheny
3A – Franklin Regional
2A – North Catholic
A – Bishop Canevin
Boys Golf
3A – Franklin Regional
2A – Sewickley Academy
Girls Golf
3A – Peters Township
2A – Greensburg Central Catholic
Boys Cross Country
3A – North Allegheny
2A – Greensburg Salem
A – Winchester Thurston
Girls Cross Country
3A – North Allegheny
2A – North Catholic
A – Mohawk
Girls Tennis
3A – Latrobe
2A – Knoch
Field Hockey
3A – Pine-Richland
2A – Penn-Trafford
A – Shady Side Academy
WINTER
Boys Basketball
6A – Upper St. Clair
5A – New Castle
4A – Lincoln Park
3A – Ellwood City
2A – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
A – Bishop Canevin
Girls Basketball
6A – North Allegheny
5A – Chartiers Valley
4A – Beaver
3A – Mohawk
2A – Neshannock
A – Rochester
Wrestling
3A – Waynesburg
2A – Burrell
Boys Swimming
3A – Upper. St. Clair
2A – Hampton
Girls Swimming
3A – North Allegheny
2A – Northgate
Competitive Spirit
3A large varsity – Hempfield
3A small varsity – South Fayette
Co-ed – Butler
2A large varsity – Neshannock
2A small varsity – Ringgold
Rifle
Hempfield
Gymnastics
Central Valley
Boys Bowling
North Allegheny
Girls Bowling
Butler
Ice Hockey
PIHL
Class 3A – North Allegheny
Class 2A – Baldwin
Class A – Indiana
SPRING
Baseball
6A – North Allegheny
5A – Franklin Regional
4A – New Castle
3A – Hopewell
2A – Shenango
A – Union
Softball
6A – Bethel Park
5A – North Hills
4A – Beaver
3A – Mt. Pleasant
2A – Laurel
A – West Greene
Boys Track
3A – Butler
2A – Riverside
Girls Track
3A – Butler
2A – Mohawk
Boys Tennis
3A – Shady Side Academy
2A – Quaker Valley
Boys Volleyball
3A – North Allegheny
2A – Seton LaSalle
Boys Lacrosse
3A – North Allegheny
2A – Mars
Girls Lacrosse
3A – Shady Side Academy
2A – Mars
WPIAL INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
WPIAL Team Champions
FALL
Boys Golf
3A – Justin Scally, Moon
2A – Tim Fitzgerald, Sewickley Academy
Girls Golf
3A – Lindsey Powanda, Mt. Lebanon
2A – Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley
Boys Cross Country
3A – CJ Singelton, Butler
2A – Mike Formica, Knoch
A – Patrick Malone, Winchester Thurston
Girls Cross-Country
3A – Mia Cochran, Moon
2A – Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville
A – Carmen Medvit, Shenango
Girls Tennis
3A singles – Mia Gorman, Bethel Park
3A doubles – Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township
2A singles – Laura Greb, Knoch
2A doubles – Brooke Bauer/Ally Bauer, Knoch
WINTER
Wrestling
Class 3A
106: Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley
113: Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe
120: Dylan Coy, North Allegheny
126: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional
132: Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley
138: Cole Homet, Waynesburg
145: Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg
152: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley
160: Cole Spencer, Pine Richland
172: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg
189: Justin Hart, Hampton
215: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon
285: Isaiah Vance, Hempfield
Class 2A
106: Cooper Hornack, Burrell
113: Chris Vargo, Bentworth
120: Niko Ferra, Burrell
126: Joey Fischer, South Park
132: Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant
138: Ian Oswalt, Burrell
145: Kenny Duschek, Blackhawk
152: Grant Mackay, Laurel
160: AJ Corrado, Burrell
172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier
189: Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley
215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant
285: Mitch Miles, Laurel
Boys Swimming
3A
200 medley relay: Upper St. Clair (Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, Josh Matheny, Jason Zhang, Daniel Wang)
200 freestyle: Andrew Holmes, Gateway
200 IM: Daniel Simoes, 1:50.86
50 freestyle: Ben Borvendeg, Butler, 20.95
100 butterfly: David Bocci, Butler, 48.94
200 freestyle relay: Upper St. Clair (Daniel Wang, Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, Ethan Neal, Ryan Senchyshak)
100 freestyle: Joshua Bogniard, North Hills
500 freestyle: David Bocci, Butler, 4:31.81
100 backstroke: Joshua Bogniard, North Hills
100 breaststroke: Josh Matheny, Upper St. Clair
400 freestyle relay: Seneca Valley (Kevin Donaldson, Gavin Blazer, Haihan Xu, Daniel Simoes)
Diving: David Manelis, Fox Chapel
2A
200 medley relay: Hampton (Ben Sheets, Ethan Apalski, Will Retsch, Richie Donato)
200 freestyle: Kyle Thome, Indiana
200 IM: Will Retsch, Hampton
50 freestyle: Conner McBeth, Neshannock/Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon
100 butterfly: Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon
200 freestyle relay: Riverside (Joseph Roth, Graham Kralic, Sam Kline, Alexander Roth)
100 freestyle: Conner McBeth, Neshannock
500 freestyle: Kyle Thome, Indiana
100 backstroke: Joseph Roth, Riverside
100 breaststroke: Henry Miller, Southmoreland
400 freestyle relay: Riverside (Alexander Roth, Hayden Panek, Ryan Turner, Joseph Roth)
Diving: Cole O’Connor, South Park
Girls Swimming
3A
200 medley relay: Fox Chapel (Talia Bugel, Sophie Shao, Rei Sperry, Vivian Shao)
200 freestyle: Taylor Connors, Upper St. Clair
200 IM: Molly Smyers, North Allegheny
50 freestyle: Kaitlyn Connors, Upper St. Clair
100 butterfly: Sophie Shao, Fox Chapel
200 freestyle relay: Upper St. Clair (Kaitlyn Connors, Abby Rutkowski, Amanda Aidar, Taylor Connors)
100 freestyle: Taylor Connors, Upper St. Clair
500 freestyle: Molly Smyers, North Allegheny
100 backstroke: Talia Bugel, Fox Chapel
100 breaststroke: Edie Sawyer, Seneca Valley
400 freestyle relay: North Allegheny (Molly Smyers, Isabella Dietz, Olivia Kisow, Lexi Sundgren)
Diving: Christina Shi, North Allegheny
2A
200 medley relay: Quaker Valley (Isabel Huang, Rena Gilligan, Emily Connors, Ella Fuener)
200 freestyle: Maeve Kelley, Shady Side Academy
200 IM: Ella Menear, Mapletown
50 freestyle: Katie Jackovic, South Park
100 butterfly: Brittney Carmazzi, North Catholic
200 freestyle relay: Mt. Pleasant (Reegan Brown, McKenna Mizikar, Ashlyn Hornick, Sara Jo Gardner)
100 freestyle: Katie Jackovic, South Park
500 freestyle: Maeve Kelley, Shady Side Academy
100 backstroke: Ella Menear, Mapletown
100 breaststroke: Alexis Schrecongost, Freeport
400 freestyle relay: Quaker Valley (Emily Connors, Halle Wagner, Ella Fuener, Isabel Huang)
Diving: Maggie Foley, North Catholic
Rifle
Travis Zeis, Bethel Park
Gymnastics
Diamond
All-around: Carolyn Grimm, Central Valley
Bars: Sara Eskew, Mt. Lebanon
Beam: Carolyn Grimm, Central Valley
Floor: Carolyn Grimm, Central Valley
Vault: Kayce Tomasic, Hempfield
Gold
All-around: Megan Grimm, Central Valley
Bars: Sarah Kvortek, Plum
Beam: Ella Costa, Thomas Jefferson
Floor: Ella Costa, Thomas Jefferson
Vault: Megan Grimm, Central Valley
Silver
All-around: Amber Wilson, Central Valley
Bars: Cailey Dolata, Central Valley
Beam: Olivia Sedlacek, Hopewell
Floor: Amber Wilson, Central Valley
Vault: Amber Wilson, Central Valley
Boys Bowling
WPIBL: Nick Johnson, Thomas Jefferson
Girls Bowling
WPIBL: Lydia Flanagan, Burrell
SPRING
Boys Track
3A
100: Guinness Brown, Butler
200: Guinness Brown, Butler
400: Gage Galuska, Hampton
800: Jacob Puhalla, Moon
1,600: Skyler Vavro, Butler
3,200: CJ Singleton, Butler
110 hurdles: Dontae Lewis, West Mifflin
300 hurdles: Dontae Lewis, West Mifflin
400 relay: Seneca Valley (Nick Hartman, Aiden Kutchma, Nolan Dworek, Tyler Yurich)
1,600 relay: Canon-McMillan (Trenton Jubin, Jadon Rahman, Blake Lauper, Justin Egizio)
3,200 relay: Butler (Raine Gratzmiller, Lucas Slear, Skyler Vavro, CJ Singleton)
High jump: Dane Anden, Belle Vernon
Long jump: Myles Walker, Central Valley
Triple jump: Dwayne Taylor, North Allegheny
Discus: Daniel Norris, Hempfield
Javelin: Landon Kretzer, Butler
Shot put: Daniel Norris, Hempfield
Pole vault: Tanner Barnhart, Hempfield
2A
100: Trevor Paschall, North Catholic
200: Trevor Paschall, North Catholic
400: Trevor Paschall, North Catholic
800: Colby Belczyk, Riverside
1,600: Gabe McConville, Waynesburg
3,200: Patrick Malone, Winchester Thurston
110 hurdles: Eric Anderson, South Allegheny
300 hurdles: Chase Belsterling, Fort Cherry
400 relay: North Catholic (Jack Fennell, Luke Mager, Trevor Paschall, Kyle Tipinski)
1,600 relay: Riverside (Colby Belczyk, Ty Fluharty, Noah Zelch, Brody Barton)
3,200 relay: Riverview (Amberson Bauer, Ty Laughlin, Mason Ochs, Parker Steele)
High jump: Dustin Mackall, South Side
Long jump: Amaryeh Luckey, East Allegheny
Triple jump: Amaryeh Luckey, East Allegheny
Discus: Will Patton, Shenango
Javelin: Miles Higgins, Ligonier Valley
Shot put: Mitch Miles, Laurel
Pole vault: Teddy McHale, Riverside
Girls Track
3A
100: Dani Prunzik, Upper St. Clair
200: Amy Allen, South Fayette
400: Amy Allen, South Fayette
800: Lena Barakat, Baldwin
1,600: Mia Cochran, Moon
3,200: Mia Cochran, Moon
100 hurdles: Bethany Naughton, Ambridge
300 hurdles: Emma Lehman, Butler
400 relay: South Fayette (Dea Monz, Melana Schumaker, Olivia Renk, Amanda Marquis)
1,600 relay: South Fayette (Emma Fleck, Baylee Carpenter, Amanda Marquis, Amy Allen)
3,200 relay: Pine-Richland (Natalie McLean, Elizabeth Hunkele, Meredith Price, Angelina Hunkele)
High jump: Emma Pavelek, Beaver
Long jump: Maria Owens, New Castle
Triple jump: Rayna Todero, Franklin Regional
Discus: Isabella Gera, Hempfield
Javelin: Kylie Grafton, Armstrong
Shot put: Isabella Gera, Hempfield
Pole vault: Megan Malecki, Bethel Park
2A
100: Maddie Raymond, South Park
200: Maddie Raymond, South Park
400: Mara Whalen, Fort Cherry
800: Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy
1,600: Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy
3,200: Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville
100 hurdles: Clara Barr, McGuffey
300 hurdles: Nora Johns, Quaker Valley
400 relay: Mohawk (Ariana Smiley, Paige Julian, Nadia Lape, Hannah McDanel)
1,600 relay: Quaker Valley (Francesca Courtney, Ellie Cain, Anna Cohen, Nora Johns)
3,200 relay: Avonworth/Northgate (Maggie Colenbrander, Catherine Penrod, Lindsey Hartle, Lydia Valeriano)
High jump: Tara Perry, Derry
Long jump: Nadia Lape, Mohawk
Triple jump: Nadia Lape, Mohawk
Discus: Miranda Schramm, Burgettstown
Javelin: Casey Weightman, Apollo-Ridge
Shot put: Emma Callahan, Shenango
Pole vault: Taylor Shriver, Waynesburg
Boys Tennis
3A singles – Jacob Patterson, South Fayette
3A doubles – Anup Nadesan/Advait Kulkarni, Franklin Regional
2A singles – Nicolas Scheller, North Catholic
2A doubles – Joe Toth/Ethan Bowden, South Park
PIAA TEAM CHAMPIONS
FALL
Football
5A – Pine-Richland
4A – Thomas Jefferson
3A – Central Valley
Boys Soccer
4A – Seneca Valley
3A – Mars
Girls Soccer
3A – Mars
Girls Volleyball
4A – North Allegheny
Boys Cross Country
3A – North Allegheny
Girls Cross Country
3A – North Allegheny
Girls Tennis
2A – Knoch
WINTER
Boys Basketball
2A – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Girls Basketball
6A – North Allegheny
Wrestling
3A – Waynesburg
Girls Swimming
3A – North Allegheny
Competitive Spirit
3A small varsity – South Fayette
Boys Bowling
North Allegheny
Ice Hockey
Class 2A – Baldwin
SPRING
Baseball
5A – Bethel Park
4A – New Castle
Softball
4A – Beaver
3A – Mt. Pleasant
Boys Volleyball
3A – North Allegheny
PIAA INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
FALL
Girls Tennis
3A Doubles – Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township
Girls Cross Country
3A – Mia Cochran, Moon
A – Carmen Medvit, Shenango
WINTER
Wrestling
Class 3A
120: Mac Church, Waynesburg
132: Briar Priest, Hempfield
138: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional
145: Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg
152: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley
172: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg
Class 2A
126: Joey Fischer, South Park
152: Grant Mackay, Laurel
160: A.J. Corrado, Burrell
172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier
215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant
Boys Swimming
3A
200 medley relay: Upper St Clair (Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, Josh Matheny, Jason Zhang, Ryan Senchyshak)
200 IM: Josh Matheny, Upper St Clair
100 butterfly: David Bocci, Butler
100 backstroke: Joshua Bogniard, North Hills
100 breaststroke: Josh Matheny, Upper St Clair
Diving: David Manelis, Fox Chapel
2A
200 freestyle: Kyle Thome, Indiana
50 freestyle: Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon
100 butterfly: Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon
200 freestyle relay: Riverside (Joseph Roth, Graham Kralic, Sam Kline, Alexander Roth)
100 freestyle: Conner McBeth, Neshannock
500 freestyle: Kyle Thome, Indiana
Girls Swimming
3A
100 butterfly: Sophia Shao, Fox Chapel
Diving: Christina Shi, North Allegheny
2A
100 backstroke: Ella Menear, Mapletown
SPRING
Boys Track
3A
300 hurdles: Dontae Lewis, West Mifflin
Discus: Daniel Norris, Hempfield
2A
200: Trevor Paschall, North Catholic
800: Colby Belczyk, Riverside
1,600: Carson McCoy, Deer Lakes
1,600 relay: Riverside (Alden Wetzel, Brody Barton, Ty Fluharty, Colby Belczyk)
Girls Track
3A
1,600: Mia Cochran, Moon
3,200: Mia Cochran, Moon
400 relay: South Fayette (Amy Allen, Olivia Renk, Melana Schumaker, Amanda Marquis)
2A
100: Maddie Raymond, South Park
800: Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy
1,600: Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy
3,200: Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville
300 hurdles: Nora Johns, Quaker Valley
Pole vault: Taylor Shriver, Waynesburg
