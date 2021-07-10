Parade of champions: WPIAL winners from the 2020-21 school year

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, July 10, 2021 | 5:03 PM

A look at athletes and teams that brought home WPIAL or PIAA gold during the 2020-21 school year:

WPIAL TEAM CHAMPIONS

FALL

Football

6A – Central Catholic

5A – Pine-Richland

4A – Thomas Jefferson

3A – Central Valley

2A – Beaver Falls

A – Jeannette

Boys Soccer

4A – Seneca Valley

3A – Mars

2A – Deer Lakes

A – Greensburg Central Catholic

Girls Soccer

4A – North Allegheny

3A – Mars

2A – North Catholic

A – Greensburg Central Catholic

Girls Volleyball

4A – North Allegheny

3A – Franklin Regional

2A – North Catholic

A – Bishop Canevin

Boys Golf

3A – Franklin Regional

2A – Sewickley Academy

Girls Golf

3A – Peters Township

2A – Greensburg Central Catholic

Boys Cross Country

3A – North Allegheny

2A – Greensburg Salem

A – Winchester Thurston

Girls Cross Country

3A – North Allegheny

2A – North Catholic

A – Mohawk

Girls Tennis

3A – Latrobe

2A – Knoch

Field Hockey

3A – Pine-Richland

2A – Penn-Trafford

A – Shady Side Academy

WINTER

Boys Basketball

6A – Upper St. Clair

5A – New Castle

4A – Lincoln Park

3A – Ellwood City

2A – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

A – Bishop Canevin

Girls Basketball

6A – North Allegheny

5A – Chartiers Valley

4A – Beaver

3A – Mohawk

2A – Neshannock

A – Rochester

Wrestling

3A – Waynesburg

2A – Burrell

Boys Swimming

3A – Upper. St. Clair

2A – Hampton

Girls Swimming

3A – North Allegheny

2A – Northgate

Competitive Spirit

3A large varsity – Hempfield

3A small varsity – South Fayette

Co-ed – Butler

2A large varsity – Neshannock

2A small varsity – Ringgold

Rifle

Hempfield

Gymnastics

Central Valley

Boys Bowling

North Allegheny

Girls Bowling

Butler

Ice Hockey

PIHL

Class 3A – North Allegheny

Class 2A – Baldwin

Class A – Indiana

SPRING

Baseball

6A – North Allegheny

5A – Franklin Regional

4A – New Castle

3A – Hopewell

2A – Shenango

A – Union

Softball

6A – Bethel Park

5A – North Hills

4A – Beaver

3A – Mt. Pleasant

2A – Laurel

A – West Greene

Boys Track

3A – Butler

2A – Riverside

Girls Track

3A – Butler

2A – Mohawk

Boys Tennis

3A – Shady Side Academy

2A – Quaker Valley

Boys Volleyball

3A – North Allegheny

2A – Seton LaSalle

Boys Lacrosse

3A – North Allegheny

2A – Mars

Girls Lacrosse

3A – Shady Side Academy

2A – Mars

WPIAL INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS

FALL

Boys Golf

3A – Justin Scally, Moon

2A – Tim Fitzgerald, Sewickley Academy

Girls Golf

3A – Lindsey Powanda, Mt. Lebanon

2A – Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley

Boys Cross Country

3A – CJ Singelton, Butler

2A – Mike Formica, Knoch

A – Patrick Malone, Winchester Thurston

Girls Cross-Country

3A – Mia Cochran, Moon

2A – Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville

A – Carmen Medvit, Shenango

Girls Tennis

3A singles – Mia Gorman, Bethel Park

3A doubles – Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township

2A singles – Laura Greb, Knoch

2A doubles – Brooke Bauer/Ally Bauer, Knoch

WINTER

Wrestling

Class 3A

106: Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley

113: Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe

120: Dylan Coy, North Allegheny

126: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional

132: Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley

138: Cole Homet, Waynesburg

145: Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg

152: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley

160: Cole Spencer, Pine Richland

172: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg

189: Justin Hart, Hampton

215: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon

285: Isaiah Vance, Hempfield

Class 2A

106: Cooper Hornack, Burrell

113: Chris Vargo, Bentworth

120: Niko Ferra, Burrell

126: Joey Fischer, South Park

132: Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant

138: Ian Oswalt, Burrell

145: Kenny Duschek, Blackhawk

152: Grant Mackay, Laurel

160: AJ Corrado, Burrell

172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier

189: Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley

215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant

285: Mitch Miles, Laurel

Boys Swimming

3A

200 medley relay: Upper St. Clair (Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, Josh Matheny, Jason Zhang, Daniel Wang)

200 freestyle: Andrew Holmes, Gateway

200 IM: Daniel Simoes, 1:50.86

50 freestyle: Ben Borvendeg, Butler, 20.95

100 butterfly: David Bocci, Butler, 48.94

200 freestyle relay: Upper St. Clair (Daniel Wang, Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, Ethan Neal, Ryan Senchyshak)

100 freestyle: Joshua Bogniard, North Hills

500 freestyle: David Bocci, Butler, 4:31.81

100 backstroke: Joshua Bogniard, North Hills

100 breaststroke: Josh Matheny, Upper St. Clair

400 freestyle relay: Seneca Valley (Kevin Donaldson, Gavin Blazer, Haihan Xu, Daniel Simoes)

Diving: David Manelis, Fox Chapel

2A

200 medley relay: Hampton (Ben Sheets, Ethan Apalski, Will Retsch, Richie Donato)

200 freestyle: Kyle Thome, Indiana

200 IM: Will Retsch, Hampton

50 freestyle: Conner McBeth, Neshannock/Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon

100 butterfly: Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon

200 freestyle relay: Riverside (Joseph Roth, Graham Kralic, Sam Kline, Alexander Roth)

100 freestyle: Conner McBeth, Neshannock

500 freestyle: Kyle Thome, Indiana

100 backstroke: Joseph Roth, Riverside

100 breaststroke: Henry Miller, Southmoreland

400 freestyle relay: Riverside (Alexander Roth, Hayden Panek, Ryan Turner, Joseph Roth)

Diving: Cole O’Connor, South Park

Girls Swimming

3A

200 medley relay: Fox Chapel (Talia Bugel, Sophie Shao, Rei Sperry, Vivian Shao)

200 freestyle: Taylor Connors, Upper St. Clair

200 IM: Molly Smyers, North Allegheny

50 freestyle: Kaitlyn Connors, Upper St. Clair

100 butterfly: Sophie Shao, Fox Chapel

200 freestyle relay: Upper St. Clair (Kaitlyn Connors, Abby Rutkowski, Amanda Aidar, Taylor Connors)

100 freestyle: Taylor Connors, Upper St. Clair

500 freestyle: Molly Smyers, North Allegheny

100 backstroke: Talia Bugel, Fox Chapel

100 breaststroke: Edie Sawyer, Seneca Valley

400 freestyle relay: North Allegheny (Molly Smyers, Isabella Dietz, Olivia Kisow, Lexi Sundgren)

Diving: Christina Shi, North Allegheny

2A

200 medley relay: Quaker Valley (Isabel Huang, Rena Gilligan, Emily Connors, Ella Fuener)

200 freestyle: Maeve Kelley, Shady Side Academy

200 IM: Ella Menear, Mapletown

50 freestyle: Katie Jackovic, South Park

100 butterfly: Brittney Carmazzi, North Catholic

200 freestyle relay: Mt. Pleasant (Reegan Brown, McKenna Mizikar, Ashlyn Hornick, Sara Jo Gardner)

100 freestyle: Katie Jackovic, South Park

500 freestyle: Maeve Kelley, Shady Side Academy

100 backstroke: Ella Menear, Mapletown

100 breaststroke: Alexis Schrecongost, Freeport

400 freestyle relay: Quaker Valley (Emily Connors, Halle Wagner, Ella Fuener, Isabel Huang)

Diving: Maggie Foley, North Catholic

Rifle

Travis Zeis, Bethel Park

Gymnastics

Diamond

All-around: Carolyn Grimm, Central Valley

Bars: Sara Eskew, Mt. Lebanon

Beam: Carolyn Grimm, Central Valley

Floor: Carolyn Grimm, Central Valley

Vault: Kayce Tomasic, Hempfield

Gold

All-around: Megan Grimm, Central Valley

Bars: Sarah Kvortek, Plum

Beam: Ella Costa, Thomas Jefferson

Floor: Ella Costa, Thomas Jefferson

Vault: Megan Grimm, Central Valley

Silver

All-around: Amber Wilson, Central Valley

Bars: Cailey Dolata, Central Valley

Beam: Olivia Sedlacek, Hopewell

Floor: Amber Wilson, Central Valley

Vault: Amber Wilson, Central Valley

Boys Bowling

WPIBL: Nick Johnson, Thomas Jefferson

Girls Bowling

WPIBL: Lydia Flanagan, Burrell

SPRING

Boys Track

3A

100: Guinness Brown, Butler

200: Guinness Brown, Butler

400: Gage Galuska, Hampton

800: Jacob Puhalla, Moon

1,600: Skyler Vavro, Butler

3,200: CJ Singleton, Butler

110 hurdles: Dontae Lewis, West Mifflin

300 hurdles: Dontae Lewis, West Mifflin

400 relay: Seneca Valley (Nick Hartman, Aiden Kutchma, Nolan Dworek, Tyler Yurich)

1,600 relay: Canon-McMillan (Trenton Jubin, Jadon Rahman, Blake Lauper, Justin Egizio)

3,200 relay: Butler (Raine Gratzmiller, Lucas Slear, Skyler Vavro, CJ Singleton)

High jump: Dane Anden, Belle Vernon

Long jump: Myles Walker, Central Valley

Triple jump: Dwayne Taylor, North Allegheny

Discus: Daniel Norris, Hempfield

Javelin: Landon Kretzer, Butler

Shot put: Daniel Norris, Hempfield

Pole vault: Tanner Barnhart, Hempfield

2A

100: Trevor Paschall, North Catholic

200: Trevor Paschall, North Catholic

400: Trevor Paschall, North Catholic

800: Colby Belczyk, Riverside

1,600: Gabe McConville, Waynesburg

3,200: Patrick Malone, Winchester Thurston

110 hurdles: Eric Anderson, South Allegheny

300 hurdles: Chase Belsterling, Fort Cherry

400 relay: North Catholic (Jack Fennell, Luke Mager, Trevor Paschall, Kyle Tipinski)

1,600 relay: Riverside (Colby Belczyk, Ty Fluharty, Noah Zelch, Brody Barton)

3,200 relay: Riverview (Amberson Bauer, Ty Laughlin, Mason Ochs, Parker Steele)

High jump: Dustin Mackall, South Side

Long jump: Amaryeh Luckey, East Allegheny

Triple jump: Amaryeh Luckey, East Allegheny

Discus: Will Patton, Shenango

Javelin: Miles Higgins, Ligonier Valley

Shot put: Mitch Miles, Laurel

Pole vault: Teddy McHale, Riverside

Girls Track

3A

100: Dani Prunzik, Upper St. Clair

200: Amy Allen, South Fayette

400: Amy Allen, South Fayette

800: Lena Barakat, Baldwin

1,600: Mia Cochran, Moon

3,200: Mia Cochran, Moon

100 hurdles: Bethany Naughton, Ambridge

300 hurdles: Emma Lehman, Butler

400 relay: South Fayette (Dea Monz, Melana Schumaker, Olivia Renk, Amanda Marquis)

1,600 relay: South Fayette (Emma Fleck, Baylee Carpenter, Amanda Marquis, Amy Allen)

3,200 relay: Pine-Richland (Natalie McLean, Elizabeth Hunkele, Meredith Price, Angelina Hunkele)

High jump: Emma Pavelek, Beaver

Long jump: Maria Owens, New Castle

Triple jump: Rayna Todero, Franklin Regional

Discus: Isabella Gera, Hempfield

Javelin: Kylie Grafton, Armstrong

Shot put: Isabella Gera, Hempfield

Pole vault: Megan Malecki, Bethel Park

2A

100: Maddie Raymond, South Park

200: Maddie Raymond, South Park

400: Mara Whalen, Fort Cherry

800: Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy

1,600: Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy

3,200: Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville

100 hurdles: Clara Barr, McGuffey

300 hurdles: Nora Johns, Quaker Valley

400 relay: Mohawk (Ariana Smiley, Paige Julian, Nadia Lape, Hannah McDanel)

1,600 relay: Quaker Valley (Francesca Courtney, Ellie Cain, Anna Cohen, Nora Johns)

3,200 relay: Avonworth/Northgate (Maggie Colenbrander, Catherine Penrod, Lindsey Hartle, Lydia Valeriano)

High jump: Tara Perry, Derry

Long jump: Nadia Lape, Mohawk

Triple jump: Nadia Lape, Mohawk

Discus: Miranda Schramm, Burgettstown

Javelin: Casey Weightman, Apollo-Ridge

Shot put: Emma Callahan, Shenango

Pole vault: Taylor Shriver, Waynesburg

Boys Tennis

3A singles – Jacob Patterson, South Fayette

3A doubles – Anup Nadesan/Advait Kulkarni, Franklin Regional

2A singles – Nicolas Scheller, North Catholic

2A doubles – Joe Toth/Ethan Bowden, South Park

PIAA TEAM CHAMPIONS

FALL

Football

5A – Pine-Richland

4A – Thomas Jefferson

3A – Central Valley

Boys Soccer

4A – Seneca Valley

3A – Mars

Girls Soccer

3A – Mars

Girls Volleyball

4A – North Allegheny

Boys Cross Country

3A – North Allegheny

Girls Cross Country

3A – North Allegheny

Girls Tennis

2A – Knoch

WINTER

Boys Basketball

2A – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Girls Basketball

6A – North Allegheny

Wrestling

3A – Waynesburg

Girls Swimming

3A – North Allegheny

Competitive Spirit

3A small varsity – South Fayette

Boys Bowling

North Allegheny

Ice Hockey

Class 2A – Baldwin

SPRING

Baseball

5A – Bethel Park

4A – New Castle

Softball

4A – Beaver

3A – Mt. Pleasant

Boys Volleyball

3A – North Allegheny

PIAA INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS

FALL

Girls Tennis

3A Doubles – Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township

Girls Cross Country

3A – Mia Cochran, Moon

A – Carmen Medvit, Shenango

WINTER

Wrestling

Class 3A

120: Mac Church, Waynesburg

132: Briar Priest, Hempfield

138: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional

145: Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg

152: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley

172: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg

Class 2A

126: Joey Fischer, South Park

152: Grant Mackay, Laurel

160: A.J. Corrado, Burrell

172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier

215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant

Boys Swimming

3A

200 medley relay: Upper St Clair (Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, Josh Matheny, Jason Zhang, Ryan Senchyshak)

200 IM: Josh Matheny, Upper St Clair

100 butterfly: David Bocci, Butler

100 backstroke: Joshua Bogniard, North Hills

100 breaststroke: Josh Matheny, Upper St Clair

Diving: David Manelis, Fox Chapel

2A

200 freestyle: Kyle Thome, Indiana

50 freestyle: Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon

100 butterfly: Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon

200 freestyle relay: Riverside (Joseph Roth, Graham Kralic, Sam Kline, Alexander Roth)

100 freestyle: Conner McBeth, Neshannock

500 freestyle: Kyle Thome, Indiana

Girls Swimming

3A

100 butterfly: Sophia Shao, Fox Chapel

Diving: Christina Shi, North Allegheny

2A

100 backstroke: Ella Menear, Mapletown

SPRING

Boys Track

3A

300 hurdles: Dontae Lewis, West Mifflin

Discus: Daniel Norris, Hempfield

2A

200: Trevor Paschall, North Catholic

800: Colby Belczyk, Riverside

1,600: Carson McCoy, Deer Lakes

1,600 relay: Riverside (Alden Wetzel, Brody Barton, Ty Fluharty, Colby Belczyk)

Girls Track

3A

1,600: Mia Cochran, Moon

3,200: Mia Cochran, Moon

400 relay: South Fayette (Amy Allen, Olivia Renk, Melana Schumaker, Amanda Marquis)

2A

100: Maddie Raymond, South Park

800: Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy

1,600: Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy

3,200: Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville

300 hurdles: Nora Johns, Quaker Valley

Pole vault: Taylor Shriver, Waynesburg

