Penn Hills notebook: Track team makes headlines at South Fayette Invitational

Saturday, May 7, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Penn Hills volleyball player Angel Calloway committed to Carlow University.

Penn Hills’ athletes were able to leave a lasting impression at the South Fayette Invitational. The Indians, who are still trying to see athletes qualify for the WPIAL Class 3A track and field championship meet May 18, were able to take another step forward in their progress.

Achan Green won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.12 seconds. Seeing Green pick up the win was a mild upset, as Green had qualified for the finals with the third-fastest seed time behind Allderdice’s Elijah White and South Fayette’s Michael Gimigliano.

Green also finished fifth in the 300 hurdles.

While Green was able to pull off an upset, Angelo Allen continued business as usual. The Penn Hills senior thrower won the discus with a throw of 155 feet, 3 inches. Allen also won the shot put with a throw of 53-0 ½.

On the girls’ side, Mylah Faulk collected the top individual finish, placing second in the 400-meter dash with a run of 1:10.09.

Rain, rain go away

The Indians’ softball team had to await its fate to see if it qualified for the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs. Penn Hills was scheduled to play Plum in a crucial Section 1 matchup May 4, but the game was postponed by bad weather. The results of the game, which will be rescheduled, were too late for this edition.

The Indians, who snapped a 13-year streak of futility against the Mustangs with an 18-8 win earlier in the season, lost three straight games heading into the key matchup, two of which were on the field. During that stretch, Penn Hills (5-7, 4-7) forfeited to Kiski Area.

With a win over Plum, the Indians would secure their first playoff berth since 2007.

Calloway commits to Carlow

Penn Hills senior volleyball player Angel Calloway committed to play volleyball at Carlow University.

Calloway, a libero/defensive specialist, played varsity volleyball for three years at Penn Hills. She earned first and second team all-section honors during her career.

Penn Hills baseball out of playoffs

The Indians have had a tough time so far this season getting anything going on offense. Penn Hills is 1-13 overall and 0-10 in Section 2-5A play. The Indians’ lone victory came in a 14-0 win over St. Joseph on April 22 on the road.

Penn Hills coach Rodney Stubbs didn’t return calls seeking comment. The Indians will have several opportunities to add to their win total before the season ends. Woodland Hills, which is 0-13 and 0-10 in section, was scheduled to play a home-and-home with the Indians on May 9-10. Each team hoped to close out the season by gaining positive vibes with a victory.

