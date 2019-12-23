Penn Hills, Quaker Valley debut in TribHSSN boys basketball state rankings

Monday, December 23, 2019 | 7:42 PM

The final pre-holiday Trib HSSN weekly boys basketball state rankings are here with few changes from the original top five.

A pair of District 2 teams were bounced and are the only teams to drop out of the original rankings.

They are replaced by WPIAL teams Penn Hills in 5A and Quaker Valley in 4A.

The top-ranked teams of Kennedy Catholic, Archbishop Wood, Archbishop Carroll, Lincoln Park, Math, Civics and Sciences and Vincentian Academy remain on top of their classifications.

Here is the latest PIAA top five in each of the six classifications through Sunday, Dec. 22. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Kennedy Catholic (4-0) (10) (1)

2. Roman Catholic (3-1) (12) (2)

3. Pennridge (6-0) (1) (3)

4. Coatesville (4-0) (1) (4)

5. Butler (5-1) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Wood (3-3) (12) (1)

2. Milton Hershey (5-0) (3) (5)

3. West Chester East (6-1) (1) (3)

4. Penn Hills (5-1) (7) (NR)

5. Mars (6-2) (7) (2)

Out: Abington Heights (2)

Class 4A:

1. Archbishop Carroll (4-0) (12) (1)

2. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (5-1) (12) (3)

3. Imhotep Charter (3-3) (12) (2)

4. Hickory (4-2) (10) (5)

5. Quaker Valley (5-0) (7) (NR)

Out: Scranton Prep (2)

Class 3A:

1. Lincoln Park (6-1) (7) (1)

2. Camp Hill Trinity (5-0) (3) (2)

3. Neumann-Goretti (6-1) (12) (3)

4. Loyalsock Township (5-0) (4) (4)

5. Bishop McDevitt-Wyncote (2-1) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A:

1. Math, Civics & Sciences (5-1) (12) (1)

2. Bishop Guilfoyle (3-0) (6) (2)

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7-0) (7) (3)

4. Executive Education (4-1) (11) (4)

5. Constitution (2-5) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class A:

1. Vincentian Academy (3-1) (7) (1)

2. Elk County Catholic (5-0) (9) (2)

3. Bishop Carroll (2-1) (6) (3)

4. Shade (6-0) (5) (4)

5. Sankofa Freedom Academy (2-5) (12) (5)

Out: None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

