TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Penn Hills second to none in WPIAL finals victory over Peters Township

By:
Thursday, March 2, 2023 | 10:41 PM

The Penn Hills boys insisted they were OK with the No. 2 seed they received from the bracket committee, but the Indians left little doubt who’s the best in the WPIAL.

Noah Barren scored 22 points and Daemar Kelly had 21 as Penn Hills defeated No. 1 Peters Township, 70-65, Thursday night in the WPIAL Class 5A final at Petersen Events Center. The WPIAL title was the sixth all-time for Penn Hills and the first under coach Chris Giles.

The team last won a title in 2018.

Peters Township led 30-29 at halftime before Penn Hills opened the third quarter with eight consecutive points. Peters Township never reclaimed the lead.

Penn Hills’ lead was 58-54 with two minutes left, but the Indians made their free throws down the stretch. They went 20 for 23 from the foul line and made 15 of 17 in the second half.

Watch an archived video stream broadcast of this game on Trib HSSN.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: ,

More High School Basketball

High school roundup for March 2, 2023: Upper St. Clair claims last PIAA berth in Class 6A
Penn-Trafford girls edge Hampton, earn spot in state tournament
No. 1 Shenango captures 1st WPIAL girls basketball championship
Imani Christian surges past Union to win 1st WPIAL title, reigniting public-private debate
Deer Lakes boys look for repeat performance against powerful OLSH in Class 3A final

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter