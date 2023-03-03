Penn Hills second to none in WPIAL finals victory over Peters Township

By:

Thursday, March 2, 2023 | 10:41 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Penn Hills basketball team celebrates with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Peters Twp. in the Class 5A final on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Daemar Kelly dunks against Peters Twp. during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Noah Barren scores past Peters Twp.’s Jake Ziegler during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Daemar Kelly dunks against Peters Twp. during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Daemar Kelly celebrates after scoring against Peters Twp. during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Julian Dugger (2) celebrates with Daemar Kelly after scoring against Peters Twp. during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Jack Dunbar scores against Penn Hills’ Daemar Kelly during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Noah Barren drives against Peters Twp.’s Nate Miller during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Brendan McCullough drives past Penn Hills’ Daemar Kelly during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Robert Thomas scores against Peters Twp. during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Penn Hills basketball team accepts the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Peters Twp. in the Class 5A final on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills head coach Chris Giles celebrates with Noah Barren after defeating Peters Twp. in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills head coach Chris Giles celebrates with his team after defeating Peters Twp. in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Previous Next

The Penn Hills boys insisted they were OK with the No. 2 seed they received from the bracket committee, but the Indians left little doubt who’s the best in the WPIAL.

Noah Barren scored 22 points and Daemar Kelly had 21 as Penn Hills defeated No. 1 Peters Township, 70-65, Thursday night in the WPIAL Class 5A final at Petersen Events Center. The WPIAL title was the sixth all-time for Penn Hills and the first under coach Chris Giles.

The team last won a title in 2018.

Peters Township led 30-29 at halftime before Penn Hills opened the third quarter with eight consecutive points. Peters Township never reclaimed the lead.

Penn Hills’ lead was 58-54 with two minutes left, but the Indians made their free throws down the stretch. They went 20 for 23 from the foul line and made 15 of 17 in the second half.

Watch an archived video stream broadcast of this game on Trib HSSN.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Penn Hills, Peters Township